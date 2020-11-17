PORTLAND – Olga Hasiotis passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2020, at the age of 93 after a long, age-related decline. She lived a full life in the company of many loving neighbors, friends and family. On the day following her passing the church bells in her native village in Greece rang-out in her memory.

Born Feb. 10, 1927, in Vasilikon, Epirus, Greece, she was the second of three male siblings who have predeceased her in Greece. She married Fotios “Fred” Hasiotis in 1951. He pre-deceased her in 1985. The couple had a son, George and arrived in Pawtucket, Rhode Island in 1953 to begin their new life in America, where they were re-united with many friends and relatives. They moved to Portland in 1955 to join a family business partnership which owned and operated the Highland Market grocery store until their retirement in 1983.

She was proud of her active support and involvement in the affairs of Portland’s Holy Trinity Hellenic Orthodox Church, where she was a member of the Women’s Philoptochos Society and Annual Hellenic Festival Baking Committee. As a young adult, she lived through the horrors of Nazi Occupation in Greece and the ensuing Civil War and was eternally grateful for the opportunity to start a new life in United States.

Survivors include, her son, George and daughter-in-law Georgette of Phoenix, granddaughters, Elena Shepard (and son-in-law Nick Shepard) and Katherine, as well as many nieces and nephews in Portland, New York and Greece.

Funeral services will be held at the Holy Trinity Hellenic Orthodox Church, 133 Pleasant St., Portland, at 11 a.m., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. Burial to followed at Forest City Cemetery.

To share memories or to offer online condolences to the Hasiotis family please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In her memory, contributions are welcome to: Holy Trinity Hellenic Orthodox Church of Portland,

or Hospice of Southern Maine, Scarborough.

