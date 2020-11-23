Brunswick-area senior center People Plus is raffling a Toro snowblower to raise funds to support homebound seniors. The snowblower is valued at $900 and is donated by The Home Depot. Tickets are $20 each.

People Plus hopes to raise $10,000.

In a news release, People Plus stated it is relying on fundraising to fill the fundraising gap left by the cancellation of its annual Music in April gala due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That event normally raises more than $60,000.

To purchase raffle tickets, visit peopleplusmaine.org, stop by the People Plus Center at 35 Union St. in Brunswick, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday or call (207) 729-0757.

The drawing will be live on the People Plus Maine Facebook page, noon Dec. 17.

