United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s fall campaign, despite running during a pandemic, successfully reached its $1,650,000 goal, according to a news release.

“The total results are $1,653,274,” said Bob McCue, who co-chaired the campaign with Barb McCue.

“The generosity of Midcoast people, and the hard work of so many supporters and volunteers came through once again,” Bob McCue said.

Barb McCue said that the announced results include additional giving expected before the end of the calendar year.

“We need donations to keep coming,” she said. “We need to keep raising every dollar we can, so we can help all the people we can.”

With the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, some people were not able to give this year; however others who were able increased their donations significantly, according to the release. The traditional in-person workplace presentations also had to change.

The McCues announced the campaign’s results at an online gathering.

The Campaign Excellence Award went to FHC, Inc., in Bowdoin, which held a socially-distanced in-person rally for some of its employees and included employees working remotely and at other sites by teleconference. It raised over $102,000 in company and employee giving for United Way, and it was also praised for its many services to the community, including currently distributing Thanksgiving baskets to people in need.

Bath Iron Works employees received special thanks.

“We can’t say enough, or thank you enough, for the enormous impact your generosity has on our community,” Barb McCue said. “No matter the challenges, once again you brought in incredible results.”

Stephanie Therrien led a team of volunteers in raising close to a half a million dollars for United Way.

Additional awards went to Hannaford (Commerce & Industry Division), Norway Savings Bank (Financial and Professional Firms Division), Mid Coast-Parkview Health (Health Care Division), and People Plus (Public Service Division). Other workplaces also had great success, including the Town of Topsham which had a renewed campaign raising over $5,000, Bath Savings Institution, L.L. Bean, LincolnHealth, Bowdoin College, Midcoast Federal Credit Union and Five County Credit Union.

United Way’s Volunteer of the Year Award went to Glenn Irish of Woodex Bearing in Georgetown, who acted as United Way’s ambassador at his workplace, collecting pledge cards and delivering them to United Way.

Donations are still be accepted by texting DONATE2UW to 41444, at uwmcm.org/donate, or via mail to United Way at 34 Wing Farm Parkway, Bath ME 04530.

United Way donations fund community initiatives and services at 37 local partner agencies that provide Midcoast people in need with food, shelter, prescription assistance, health care, volunteer matches for isolated seniors, Big Brothers and Big Sisters for adolescents, home visiting for new parents and child care, among other services.

