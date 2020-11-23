The Coast Guard is searching for four crew members who were aboard a Portland-based fishing boat that sank early Monday morning off the coast of Massachusetts.
The Coast Guard received an electronic distress signal around 1:30 a.m. Monday from the Emmy Rose, an 82-foot fishing vessel based in Portland. The boat sank about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, according to the Coast Guard.
The search includes two cutters, aircraft and a lifeboat, according to the Coast Guard.
This story will be updated.
