Bull Moose announced Tuesday that will it close its store in downtown Portland at the end of November.
“We have big news to share and there’s no way to sugarcoat it,” the independent retailer and record store chain tweeted. “The downtown Portland Bull Moose will close at the end of November.”
We have big news to share and there’s no way to sugarcoat it — the downtown Portland Bull Moose will close at the end of November. Our lease is up and there is very little foot traffic downtown. All other Bull Moose locations will remain open.
— Bull Moose (the store) (@BullMoose) November 24, 2020
Bull Moose said its decision to close the Middle Street location, in the Old Port district, was the result of its lease expiring and “very little foot traffic downtown.”
The company, which began operations in 1989, said all of its other stores will remain open. In southern Maine, Bull Moose operates stores in South Portland, Scarborough, Sanford, Windham and Brunswick.
“Downtown Portland will rebound and when it does we will look for a new location in Portland. Until then, the Mill Creek and Scarborough stores are only a few miles away,” Bull Moose tweeted.
