Portland’s fishing community has been shaken by the loss of four men on the Emmy Rose, the boat that sank off the coast of Massachusetts in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Coast Guard found only debris and an empty life raft Monday after responding to the vessel’s emergency position indicating radio beacon. Officials suspended the search for the crew Tuesday evening, ending an operation that spanned 38 hours and covered over 2,000 square miles. The men on board were identified as Robert Blethen, Jeff Matthews, Michael Porper and Ethan Ward.

In the hours after the Coast Guard’s announcement, industry colleagues and friends launched fundraisers to support the families who are now grieving their loved ones during the holidays. Those people all described the crew as honorable fishermen, fathers and sons and boyfriends who cared deeply for their families.

“All were extremely passionate about the fishing industry, but most importantly, they loved and cared for their families more than anything in the world,” one GoFundMe page said. “Robert, Jeff, Ethan, and Mike would rest in peace knowing that their loved ones are going to receive the support they deserve. These four families lost a husband, a father, a son, a grandson, a brother, and a nephew right before the holidays. These families need all the love and support that our community can give.”

Alan Tracy, president of Vessel Services, a fishing industry supplier in Portland, said the crew was experienced, and the 82-foot Emmy Rose was a well-known boat on the Portland Fish Pier. Blethen, the captain, had a reputation as “very capable,” he said, and a long history in the local fishing industry.

The crew loaded ice from Vessel Services on Wednesday and left Portland on Thursday for a multiday trip to catch groundfish such as haddock, pollack and redfish. Tracy said fishermen that spend days at a time at sea have a particular commitment and culture.

“Some of these guys come and go,” he said. “These were all fishermen that were all very much a part of the Portland fishing scene.”

Vessel Services is among those raising money for the men’s partners and children. Tracy said he plans to divide the donations between the four families before Christmas.

“These were relatively young men in their early 40s and 30s and 20s,” Tracy said. “Many of them have young kids and girlfriends and wives who really rely on them for their trips. Literally this is very much a trip-by-trip economy.”

Family members and friends did not respond Wednesday to messages through social media and GoFundMe. But messages on the individual fundraising pages spoke of their heartbreak and provided a glimpse into the lives of the four men.

One page showed a black-and-white photo of Porper smiling with a young woman, and another shot of the two of them with their daughter. Another described Ward as “a hard worker, a loving father, dedicated boyfriend, an honest friend, and man any family member could be proud of.”

“He pushed himself to be better and do better for his family, though he didn’t realize just how much we all loved and cherished him just the way he was,” the page said. “He was the type of friend that you could go months without seeing or talking to, but the moment you did see him, you picked up right where you left off.”

A third page said Matthews died doing what he loved – fishing. His daughter, Reyann Matthews, shared a statement written by a friend: “This world not only lost a loved father, but a family man, and a legendary fisherman. He left an imprint on these waters, and a memory on these docks that’ll never fade. He will be missed by so many.”

The tragedy has been constantly on the minds and in the conversations of others at the Portland Fish Pier this week.

“You could see some of the other crews and boats, and you could see that it weighs on them, not just because they have personal relationships with these guys and they are a close-knit community, but the acknowledgement that this could happen at any time to anybody,” Tracy said.

Longtime fisherman Marshall Alexander said it has been a difficult year for fisherman in southern Maine. He recalled when the Hayley Ann sank 50 miles southeast of Portland on Jan. 24, killing Arnold “Joe” Nickerson IV, the 60-year-old captain from Arundel, and 44-year-old crew member Christopher Pinkham of Boothbay Harbor.

“It’s very hard when these things do happen, OK,” Alexander, 74, said. “You know, we care about all of us fisherman.”

The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association also shared a GoFundMe for the four families on its Facebook page. Executive Director Ben Martens said many have shifted their focus to supporting the families in the coming days and weeks. Their loss comes as the groundfishing market is hurting from the pandemic, he said.

“I think everybody has been trying to piece it together trip by trip, and there’s not a lot of wiggle room in the industry when it comes to finances,” Martens said. “Anybody that has the capacity to support these families, I would encourage them to do so.”

The association also has partnered with the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness after the early sinking of the Hayley Ann, publishing blog entries about wellness and mental health. Greg Marley, the clinical director at NAMI Maine, wrote Wednesday about the complicated emotions that come with these losses, urging family members and friends to take take the time needed to process their grief. He also encouraged members of the fishing community to seek support if needed.

“Although not everyone in the fishing community may know the four crew members on the Emmy Rose, all can imagine the loss,” he wrote. “There are periods in high-risk jobs where the risk may be pushed to the back of the mind. However, when there is a loss such as this, we are reminded that there is always an inherent risk involved in everyday work.”

The boat’s owner, Rink Varian, has not responded to interview requests from the Press Herald.

The federal fishing permits for the Emmy Rose are held by Boat Aaron & Melissa Inc., which is based in Westbrook. Filings with the Maine Secretary of State list Bartley McNeel of Westbrook as the president of the company.

McNeel’s company, Boat Aaron & Melissa Inc., owned the boat Aaron & Melissa II, which sank 70 miles south-southeast of Portland in November 2018 during a storm with gale-force winds. All four crewmembers abandoned ship and entered an inflatable life raft. They were later rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter.

McNeel has not responded to emails from reporters.

