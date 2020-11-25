PORTLAND – Hugh Everett La Rochelle, infant son of Mary La Rochelle (Webber) and Nicholas La Rochelle was stillborn at 5:39 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2020, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Survivors include his parents, Mary Elizabeth La Rochelle (Webber) and Nicholas Patrick La Rochelle; his brother, Egan Parker La Rochelle; his grandparents, Peter and Mary Lynne La Rochelle (Sullivan), Donald and Christine Webber (Snyder); great-grandmother, Nancy Sullivan (MacKinnon); and the many aunts, uncles; and cousins of Mary and Nicholas.

Though Hugh’s time on earth was too short, he unforgettably blessed his family in immeasurable ways. We held him, rocked him, and spent time with him the day he was born. He will always be with us in our hearts, looking down from heaven and playing at the feet of Jesus.

A private family service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

Guest Book