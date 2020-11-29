After watching the many problems and antics surrounding elections this year, I have a dream:

A voter prepares to return his ballots at Windham High School on Nov. 3. A suggested voting month would start 30 days before and end at 8 p.m. on Election Day.  Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer

•  That political campaigns be limited to six months maximum.

• That “attack ads” be banned, or if permitted, the originators be required to contribute to charity a like amount of the cost of producing and airing them, to feed the hungry, house the homeless, etc.

• That all out-of-state money from political action committees, etc., be prohibited from being used to try to influence voters for in-state elections.

• Ban polling. The gap between what pollsters report and what is reality is now so wide, polls are largely meaningless.

• Establish a national “voting month,” starting 30 days before and ending at 8 p.m. on Election Day, providing all voters ample time to vote in person or obtain and return ballots, all of which must be signature verified. Any ballots received after 8 p.m. are invalid. If you’re late, blame yourself, not the Postal Service.

• All debates must be held prior to “voting month,” giving voters time to view the candidates and formulate and/or reinforce opinions of them before voting commences.

• All candidates participating in debates be required to stick to the issues and/or their vision for the state or country. Period!

• During the six-month political campaign, ban politically oriented commentary, protests, advertising, etc., from sporting, entertainment and similar events so the voting public has a “safe house” to mentally escape from politics.

That’s the dream. Call it a “Voters Bill of Rights.”

Anybody care to dream with me?

Jack Miller
Gorham

