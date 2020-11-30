FREEPORT — Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office determined a wood stove caused a fire that destroyed a Freeport family’s home at 29 Crows Nest Dr. Sunday, according to Freeport Fire Chief Charles Jordan.

The stove was installed Sunday in a shed attached to the garage, Jordan said.

The home belonged to Justine Simon and Matthew Odlin.

The couple and two children escaped the blaze and went to a neighbor’s home.

Another neighbor reported the fire just before 6 p.m., but by the time firefighters arrived, flames had filled the house.

Related Fire destroys house in South Freeport

“Portions of the house were starting to collapse when we arrived,” Jordan said.

One corner of the house remained standing but the rest was leveled.

A Lexus in the driveway was also destroyed in the fire.

The house was one of three on Crows Nest Drive, a short road in a wooded, rural area near Cousins River.

“A fire would have to gain some good headway for a neighbor to see it,” Jordan said.

Assessing records show Simon and Odlin purchased the 2,500-square-foot home in December 2018. The 2,500-square-foot house was assessed at $213,100. Jordan said the home was insured.

The house was built in 1985 using an open concept that included a great room with a cathedral ceiling, which helped the fire spread quickly.

Jordan said the family is staying out of town with family members.

It’s a very difficult time for someone to lose their home, “and they had two children and obviously it’s tough on the kids to have this happen,” Jordan said. “We certainly feel for them.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: