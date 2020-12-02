BRUNSWICK — A Harpswell man was arrested for allegedly stealing a pickup truck Monday and trying to break into another vehicle near Five Guys in Cook’s Corner.

Shortly before 1 p.m., David R. Wilson, 26, was charged with criminal mischief, operating after habitual offender revocation, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, theft by unauthorized use of property and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Brunswick Police Commander Paul Hansen said police received a complaint early Monday afternoon that someone was trying to break into cars at Five Guys at 170 Bath Road in Cook’s Corner. When officers arrived, Hansen said they found Wilson, who was not responding to commands and was allegedly trying to get away from police.

“He was uncooperative when they tried to place him in handcuffs,” Hansen said.

Hansen said police learned that Wilson damaged a vehicle in the parking lot so he was charged with criminal mischief. Wilson had also allegedly stolen a pickup truck from Perryman Village, a housing development in Cooks Corner. The truck was left at Advanced Auto Parts at 30 Gurnet Road. Some items were allegedly stolen from the truck, Hansen said.

Wilson was taken to Mid Coast Hospital for evaluation and then to Cumberland County Jail in Portland. He wasn’t eligible for bail because he was on probation. He is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court on Feb. 16.

