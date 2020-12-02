MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Left-hander Mike Minor and the Kansas City Royals have finalized an $18 million, two-year deal, reuniting the 32-year-old starter with the club that helped him revive his career.

Kansas City brings in the 2019 All-Star to boost a rotation that leaned largely on unproven youngsters in 2020. The contract includes salaries of $7 million in 2021 and $10 million in 2022 plus a $13 million club option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout. If traded, the option becomes mutual with the buyout owed if either side declines.

He would earn bonuses of $50,000 each for 180 and 200 innings during the first two seasons.

The 32-year-old Minor split 2020 between the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics, going 1-6 with a 5.56 ERA and diminished velocity after posting the best numbers of his career a year earlier. In 2019, he was 14-10 with a 3.59 ERA and struck out 200 batters for the first time in his career.

A first round pick by Atlanta in 2009, Minor spent five seasons in the Braves’ rotation before a torn labrum in his left shoulder kept him out of the majors for two years.

• The Chicago Cubs claimed reliever Robert Stock off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

Stock appeared in 10 games with Boston during the pandemic-shortened season, going 0-1 with a 4.73 ERA. The 31-year-old right-hander was designated for assignment last week.

Stock was selected by St. Louis in the second round of the 2009 amateur draft. The converted catcher made his big league debut with San Diego in 2018 and spent his first two seasons with the Padres, going 2-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 42 appearances.

The claim on Stock gives Chicago 38 players on its 40-man roster.

• The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to terms on a major league contract with catcher Luke Maile, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not been announced.

Maile, who was with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, missed the entire abbreviated season due to a fractured right index finger. The 29-year-old played for Tampa Bay from 2015-16 and Toronto from 2017-19. He is well regarded for his defense and has a career batting average of .198 with 10 homers and 60 RBI in 215 games.

OLYMPICS

SKIING TEST CANCELED: The final scheduled World Cup ski races used to test the 2022 Olympic downhill course have been canceled by the Chinese ski federation.

The International Ski Federation says it has been told by the Chinese federation that the women’s downhill and super-G races scheduled for Feb. 27-28 in Yanqing will not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FIS says says it expects to confirm the cancellation within days.

Men’s World Cup races on the Olympic hill were canceled in February. Those were among the first international sports events to be called off as infections spread from China.

CURLING

CANADA BUBBLE: Curling officials say they will try to create a pandemic-free “bubble” environment in Canada that will allow the sport to proceed with many of its biggest tournaments in 2021.

The men’s world championships, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the Tim Hortons Brier and the Canadian mixed doubles championships will all take place in a controlled access environment at Calgary’s Markin MacPhail Centre. The world championships, which will determine six of the 10 countries in the 2022 Olympics, will be April 3-11; dates for the other events have not been decided.

“No one can deny that these are challenging times, and not just for curling, obviously,” Curling Canada CEO Katherine Henderson said. “But we also know how important these events are to the athletes, to our partners and, of course, to our fans.”

Organizers say they will use lessons learned from the NBA and NHL to stay safe. Rather than playing their seasons in empty home arenas, like the NFL and Major League Baseball, the pro basketball and hockey leagues brought all of their games to a closed environment in one (NBA) or two (NHL) cities.

The curling season usually runs in the winter through May. Like other sports, curling shut down in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, canceling the men’s, women’s, mixed doubles and senior world championships, among other events.

SOCCER

MESSI FINED: Lionel Messi was fined $720 for taking his jersey off to pay tribute to Diego Maradona, the Spanish soccer federation said on Wednesday.

The federation’s competitions committee fined the Argentine player for his actions after scoring in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Osasuna in the Spanish league on Sunday. After a strike from outside the box, Messi took off Barcelona’s blue-and-burgundy to reveal the red-and-black of Maradona’s jersey from his stint at Newell’s Old Boys. Messi then blew a kiss with both hands to the sky as he looked upward.

After the game, Messi posted a photo of his tribute alongside an older image of Maradona in the same shirt, adding the message “Farewell, Diego” in Spanish. Maradona died last week at the age of 60. The federation also refused to void the yellow card that was shown to Messi for taking off his jersey, and fined Barcelona $216.

Messi and the club can appeal the decisions.

AC MILAN COACH Stefano Pioli has recovered from the coronavirus and will be back on the sidelines for Thursday’s Europa League match against Celtic, the club said Wednesday.

Milan said the latest COVID-19 tests on Pioli and assistant coach Giacomo Murelli were negative.

Pioli, who has been self-isolating at home since testing positive on Nov. 14, will also take charge of Wednesday’s training session.

Without Pioli, Milan won two league matches and drew a Europa League game against Lille. The Rossoneri are in first place in Serie A and second in their Europa League group.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Jack Aitken will drive for Formula One team Williams alongside Nicholas Latifi in this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old Aitken will take the place of regular driver George Russell. The team released Russell to drive for Mercedes in Bahrain because Lewis Hamilton is unable to race after testing positive for COVID-19. Hamilton, a seven-time Formula One champion, was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit.

But Hamilton woke up Monday morning with mild symptoms and was then informed that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive, Mercedes said Tuesday. This led to a subsequent test returning a positive result, and Hamilton said he has gone into self-isolation for 10 days.

• Mick Schumacher will make his debut in Formula One next season for the Haas team.

Haas said Wednesday it had signed the 21-year-old son of F1 great Michael Schumacher, bringing the famous name back to the grid for the first time since the seven-time champion retired at the end of the 2012 season.

Mick Schumacher will be stepping up from Formula Two, where he leads the standings with one round to go.

Schumacher is part of Ferrari’s driver development program and his arrival continues a close relationship between Haas and the Italian car maker, which supplies the U.S. team’s engines and numerous other components. He will be partnered at Haas by Russian driver Nikita Mazepin.

