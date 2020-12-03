CORNISH – Sara A. Strickland, 86, of Cornish, passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family on Nov. 29, 2020. She was born June 27, 1934 to Lillian and Edgar Alley Jr. of Portland.She was predeceased by husband, Edward S. Strickland Jr. of South Portland, sons, Stephen Strickland of Biddeford, Paul Strickland of San Diego, Cailf., son-in-law, Jeffrey Wilkerson of Windham, and great-granddaughter, Isabella Strickland of Portland.Sara spent the majority of her married life in South Portland where she and husband of 57 years, Edward, raised seven children. She proudly worked as a rehab therapy aid at Maine Medical Center/Brighton Hospital for 25 years. After retirement she spent the majority of her days volunteering at her church’s thrift shop.Sara was a devoted wife, mother of seven, grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of five. Her most prized possession was the family she created. Sara is best known for her advantageous spirit and her ability to maintain grace and poise in the face of difficulty. Sara lived by the rule of thumb “what is useless to some is worth a lot to others.”Sara is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Wilkerson of Windham, Jeanette Strickland of Westbrook, Jean Strickland of Westbrook, Donna Kroll of Middletown, Md., son, Mark Strickland and wife Jennifer Strickland of Saco; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.In her final years Sara was able to live her life to the fullest quality, thanks to the many caretakers, home health professionals, and devoted family members. The family would like ro say a special thank you the staff at Maine Medical Center, New England Rehab Hospital, The Cedars, Partners for World Health Association, West Baldwin United Methodist Church, and Dr. Joseph Dekay of Hiram.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made inSara’s honor to the Harvest Hills Animal Shelter of Fryeburg, Maine.

