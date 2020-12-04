Which of the following laws is a violation of your sacred constitutional rights?
1. Being required to purchase and wear glasses or contacts in order to drive if you fail the Bureau of Motor Vehicles eye test ($200 for cheap frames and lenses).
2. Being required to purchase new brakes and tires if the yearly state vehicle inspection says you need them ($1,000 at least).
3. Being required to purchase and use a child safety seat before being allowed to drive with a young child in the car ($150).
4. Being prohibited from smoking your $7 pack of cigarettes in certain indoor spaces like churches because of the danger to others posed by secondhand smoke.
5. Being required to register for the draft at age 18 and potentially go to war and risk your life for years and at the same time put your job and education on hold and leave your family.
6. Being required to wear a $2 reusable face covering under certain circumstances for the next few months to protect yourself, your family and your community from the spread of a known serious disease.
7. All of the above.
8. None of the above
9. Only No. 6.
Please send your answers to one of your U.S. senators so they can assess just how much trouble the country is in.
Terry Duddy
Falmouth
