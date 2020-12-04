SOUTH PORTLAND – Jeffery Matthews, 55, sank with his crew and went to heaven as a legend fisherman on Nov. 23, 2020, while he was at sea, doing what he loved.

Jeff, above all things was a family man. He lived and breathed for his three children and grandkids. He was the definition of selfless, always giving, helping and doing for others. If he wasn’t at sea fishing, he was with his family, whether it was helping to fix a car, teaching his grandchildren how to ride a bike, or giving his time to anyone who needed help.

Jeff spent over 35 years as a commercial fisherman. Some people might say he enjoyed being on the water more than he did being on land. Fishing was his life and soul. He was a hard-working, old-school fisherman. He was always there to help his crew no matter what the circumstances were.

When he wasn’t on the sea he was surrounded by his family. Family was his everything. He did more for everyone else than he did for himself. He always loved working on and driving his old jacked up trucks. He loved spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren. He also loved taking care of his mother Sandra, spending time with her or bringing her fish to cook. He was a dedicated individual in all aspects.

While his passing came as a surprise to all, we know that there was no other place that Jeff would’ve wanted to be brought to heaven. He always said that he didn’t want to die in bed old and not be able to do anything. If he died, he wanted it to be out on the water.

Jeff is survived by his three children, daughter, Racquel Matthews, son, Jeff Matthews, and daughter, Reyann Matthews; mother, Sandra Schiefer and her husband William Schiefer, brothers, Charlie Matthews, Joseph Matthews, Bobby Matthews and sister, Mary Ouellette; his grandchildren, AJ, Alexis, and Camden; niece, Natasha Dobson and Dana-Michelle Fagone, many other nieces and nephews, many cousins, his girlfriend, Amy Brown, ex-wife, Christina Leavitt, mother-in-law, Cheryl Leavitt, all his crewmates and many close friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert Matthews, and two brothers, Dana Matthews and Tony Matthews.

“I was his angel, and now he is mine” – Reyann

“If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever” – Racquel

“A bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck” – Natasha and Dana

“Plan on going to the camp fishing when I see you. Long live the legend” – Jeff

A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 7, 2-6 p.m., at Bruno’s in Portland.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the GoFundMe we have set up to help the family.

