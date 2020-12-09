Wayne A. Studey 1953 – 2020 CLINTON – Wayne A. Studey, 67, of Clinton passed away at his residence on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. He was born Feb. 10, 1953, in Clinton to Wayne D. Studey and Betty Ann Gilmore Studey. Wayne served his country in the U.S. Navy, serving mostly in Brunswick, Maine, but was deployed around the world. He retired from active duty in 1992. He was an avid golfer. His happiest time was on the golf course with his friends who played two to three times a week. They traveled to different courses across the state as well. Wayne was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, serving as Commander while living in Maine. He enjoyed fishing, and loved his guns. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda Jewell Studey, daughter, Rachele Anna (Aaron) of North Carolina, granddaughter, Lily Rose Anna, brothers, Steven Studey (Jenny) of Terre Haute, and Randy Studey (Trudy) of Clinton, sisters, Karen Ogborn of Terre Haute, and Sherri Brammer of Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private family services are pending. Samaritan Funeral Home was entrusted with cremation. Online condolences may be made to http://www.samaritanfunerals.com.

