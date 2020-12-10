Arts

“The Changin’ Times of Ike White,” film available to stream via Space Gallery. $12. Purchase through Dec. 18 for 72-hour rental period. space538.org.

“A Convenient Soldier: The Black Guards of Maine,” Maine Historical Society exhibit reveals how Black soldiers guarded vital Maine train routes in World War II, 489 Congress St., Portland, mainehistory.org for details.

“Hunt Slonem: Returns to Maine,” Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth, through Feb. 6, elizabethmossgalleries.com.

“Kajak!”, virtual exhibit through May 2021 at Peary-MacMillan Artic Museum at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum/exhibits/2020/kayak-exhibition.html.

Living Voices: “Hear My Voice” Virtual Family Performance, through Dec. 22. Dramatization of a young woman’s experience as a suffragette during World War I. Ticket price by donation. Visit portlandovations.org for details.

Lucinda Williams livestream series, 8 p.m. Dec. 17 and 31. $20 single show, $100 package. Visit statetheatreportland.com for schedule and tickets.

Maine Jewish Museum Pop-Up Holiday Season Exhibits, through Dec. 24, 67 Washington Ave., Portland. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Visit mainejewishmuseum.org for more information.

MMPA Antidote, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts online publication featuring Maine artists and their work at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

“The Pine Tree State at 200: The Art of the Maine Woods,” on display through Dec. 31 at Thos. Moser Furniture Showroom & Art Gallery, 149 Main St., Freeport. Visit thosmoser.com/showroom/freeport-me/ for details.

Portland House of Music rebroadcasting shows, all at 8 p.m. Streamfest Night 1 Dec. 16 and Streamfest Night 2 Dec. 18. Visit portlandhouseofmusic.com for more information.

“The Twentieth Century,” film available to stream through Dec. 18 through The Apohadion Theater, Portland. Visit theapohadiontheater.com for more information.

Friday 12/18

Happy Hour Fridays, 5 p.m. via Zoom with DaPonte String Quartet and last special guest Joel Quarrington. Virtual chat about music and upcoming events. Go to daponte.org or email [email protected] to receive emails with Zoom link.

Sunday 12/20

Ying Quartet: Beethoven Cycle Part II, 4-5 p.m., presented online by Bowdoin International Music Festival. Visit bowdoinfestival.org for more information and registration link.

Monday 12/21

Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes: A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream, 9 p.m. via State Theatre. $20. Visit statetheatreportland.com for ticket link.

Ongoing

317 Main Community Music Center, 30-minute concerts featuring teaching artists at 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays on Instagram, Facebook and Vimeo, and at 317main.org under “Listen.” Open mic every other week on Zoom. Sign up at [email protected] Free.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, entire collection searchable online along with selected exhibits, Visit From Home activities, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Chris Ross, live Facebook stream, 6 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday night, acoustic set. Free.

Creative Portland’s “2020 Vision: Past, Present, & Future” online show available through April 2021. creativeportland.com.

Daponte String Quartet, digital content posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on YouTube.

“El Lobo y La Paloma,” a Portland-based Bourassa Dance production, available to rent or purchase online through Vimeo On Demand.

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

The Fresnel Theater in Portland presents virtual ComedySportz, a series of improv comedy shows at 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Pay-what-you-will, Facebook page for more information.

Irish Night at Blue, 8 p.m. Wednesdays via Facebook Live. portcityblue.com.

Jazz Sesh Facebook Group hosted by Blue in Portland, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants under 21 must have an adult present, portcityblue.com.

Kinky Slippers cardio dance party. Check Kinky Slippers’ Facebook page for schedule and to register.

MMPA Antidote, positive and upbeat posts and links by Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, available at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org. Readers are also invited to send images.

Out of the Blue livestreaming series by Port City Blue. Various dates. portcityblue.com.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum on the Bowdoin College campus is offering collections and exhibitions to view online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland House of Music presents Live From PHOME streaming series. portlandhouseofmusic.com/livefromphome/.

Portland Museum of Art offers browsable collections online, as well as videos and podcasts. Visit portlandmuseum.org and scroll down to “Stay Connected!”

PSO: Notes from Home, digital video series by Portland Symphony Orchestra musicians who perform, demonstrate their instruments and talk about their professional careers. Available on Facebook, Instagram, portlandsymphony.org.

State Theatre of Portland livestreaming shows via Facebook. statetheatreportland.com.

Virtual Cinema via Frontier in Brunswick. Screening links at explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Virtual film screenings via Portland’s Apohadion Theater. theapohadiontheater.com.

“Wilderness and Spirit: A Mountain Called Katahdin,” a film by Huey, stream at vimeo.com/ondemand/254775.

Benefits

Altrusa Calendar Raffle 2021, annual fundraiser for Altrusa International Foundation of Portland, altrusaportlandgivesbooks.org/calendar-raffle-2021.html to enter.

Joe Bornstein Winter Warmth Drive, hosted by Michael Klahr Jewish Family Services, provides winter boots to area kids; see list at amzn.to/3m6HLr4. Visit mainejewish.org for more.

Snow Blower Raffle, $20/ticket; proceeds support struggling People Plus members, peopleplusmaine.org, 729-0757 or People Plus Center, 35 Union St., Brunswick. Drawing at noon Dec. 17.

Ongoing

United Way of Maine Urgent Needs Fund to help local initiatives and agencies at unitedwaysofmaine.org/covid/.

Books/Authors

“The Island Reader” taking submissions for Sustaining Islands Issue. Deadline Dec. 31, islandreader.com.

Wednesday 12/16

“Maine’s History is Naturally Romantic,” author talk with Irene M. Drago, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom, hosted by Freeport Community Library. Free, registration required at freeportmaine.libcal.com/event/7318924. Call the library at 865-3307 with questions.

Ongoing

Beanstack, online reading programs for all ages, a reading-habit tracker platform through Patten Free Library that includes reading programs and challenges. Visit patten.lib.me.us for details.

Books & Brews, 6 p.m. via Zoom first Wednesday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Share what you’re reading and drinking. Register at curtislibrary.libcal.com/event/6218333.

Books on Tap, 5:30 p.m. third Monday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Contact Tom Corbett at [email protected]

Commemorate the end of World War II. Free military history downloads-also free African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Guerilla Poetry Whoop, 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/poetry-at-tml.

Lawn Book Sale, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Cundy’s Harbor Library, 935 Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 725-1461.

Midcoast Indigenous Awareness Group Book Club, 10 a.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email [email protected] for Zoom invitation.

Monday Afternoon Book Group, 1 p.m. via Zoom first Monday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email [email protected]

Patron Picks Parlor: An Online Book Discussion Group, 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, virtually hosted by South Portland Public Library, southportlandlibrary.com.

“The Orphan’s Tales,” live free reading series by Cat Valente, Maine sci-fi author, on YouTube live every night. youtube.com/user/thelearnedcat.

Virtual First Friday Book Club, 12 p.m. via Zoom, presented by Maine Charitable Mechanic Association. Register at mechanicshallmaine.org/programming/.

Virtual Just Desserts Mystery Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m. first Tuesday of the month, presented by Curtis Memorial Library. curtislibrary.com.

Virtual Read Aloud: “Dog Driven” by Terry Lynn Johnson, 3 p.m. daily via Facebook Live, hosted by Merrill Memorial Library.

Virtual Writers’ Meet-Up, 6 p.m. second Thursday of the month via Zoom through Portland Public Library. Visit portlandlibrary.com/series/writers-meet-up/ for more information, including monthly writing prompts.

Writers’ Accountability Group, 2 p.m. via Zoom, second Thursday of the month, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/writers-accountability-group-wag/.

Young Adult Anonymous Book Club, 6:30 p.m. first Thursday of the month, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] for more information.

Bulletin Board

Brunswick Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at Fort Andross Mill Complex, 14 Maine St. Pre-ordering available at brunswickwintermarket.net.

Maine Community Foundation Grants available for Cumberland County nonprofits, deadline Feb. 15. Informational Zoom session for grant seekers at noon Jan. 14. Email [email protected] to sign up. Visit mainecf.org for more information.

Ongoing

Maine Irish Heritage Trail, self-guided historical Portland tour, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Portland ReStore, 659 Warren Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, restoreportlandmaine.org.

Topsham ReStore, 126 Main St., open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; high-risk customers 9-10 a.m. Tuesday-Friday, 504-9340.

Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club (Durham, Freeport, Pownal) meeting, 7 p.m. last Tuesday of the month through April. For more information contact Duncan Daly at 865-6188 or 713-3116 or Mike Yates at 233-6952.

Vigils for Peace and Justice, 5-5:30 p.m. Fridays. Resuming after break due to COVID-19. Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street at Park Row, Brunswick.

Classes & Tutorials

Ongoing

Backyard Poultry Keepers, University of Maine Cooperative Extension at extension.umaine.edu/livestock/poultry.

ecomaine nonprofit waste management organization, learning videos, virtual tours about recycling, composting, ecomaine.org.

Greater Portland Landmarks, download free activity books for kids at portlandlandmarks.org under education/publications and free videos of lectures for adults at portlandlandmarks.org/videos.

“Growing Maine Gardeners,” extension.umaine.edu, features activity and video demonstration suitable for all ages. Call 581-3877, email [email protected]

Lincoln County Historical Association Education Outreach Program, lessons for grades 3 and up geared to American Colonial and early 19th-century history. Free at lincolncountyhistory.org. Click on Learn, then Youth and pick Education Outreach.

Maine Audubon, weekly post on environmental science for grades 6-8 at maineaudubon.org/education/connections.

Maine Dept. of Education: Rural Aspirations website supports teachers and families in community-based learning at communitylearningforme.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s.

“Make Your Own: A Recipe Guide,” salad dressings and casseroles to soups and grain bowls, customizable recipe forms in select categories can be used to print and share, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/recipes/make-your-own.

MoneyMatters, free online financial education course hosted by Evergreen Credit Union. Four, 20-minute downloadable videos and PDF presentations at egcu.org/money.

On Demand Virtual Cooking Class: 10 Tips for Healthy Eating on a Budget, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Register at curtislibrary.com to get access to videos.

Oratorio Chorale, virtual fall music workshops, oratoriochorale.org.

Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce live webinars and virtual events, portlandregion.com/virtual.html.

STEM and Minute-To-Win-It style challenges Tuesdays and Thursdays, Yarmouth Community Services Facebook page and yarmouthcommunityservices.org.

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape. Search by bloom time, sunlight, plant height, caterpillars hosted and benefits to wildlife.

“The Learning Space,” Maine teachers host on Maine Public Television, for students in grades 3-5 at 12:30 p.m. weekdays.

The Telling Room in Portland, open virtually to support teachers, instructors, parents and students with distance learning, including daily writing prompts for young writers on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. tellingroom.org/stories.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H Learn at Home for parents, caregivers and students, 581-3877 or [email protected] for more information. extension.umaine.edu/4h/learn-at-home/.

UMaine’s Fogler Library: New Remote Learning Resource guide for K-12 students, families and educators, bit.ly/3bNKb8P.

Virtual Science Café for Teens, hosted by University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H for in grades 7-12 each Tuesday from 3-3:45 p.m. Learn about science in action in an informal discussion. Registration required for each session at 581-3877 or [email protected]

Wolfe’s Neck Farm, educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

Dining Out

Ongoing

Community Meal, 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Free boxed takeout meal in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church, 612 Main St., Westbrook.

Curbside Souper Supper at St. Mary’s, 5-6 p.m. second and fourth Fridays of the month. Masks and social distancing. Free to all. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. smary.org.

Deering Center Community Church in Portland, food available Wednesday afternoons through Friday while supplies last, reserve a box before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday through [email protected] or leave a message at 773-2423.

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry, open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Food available at the loading dock at 55 Depot St. Visit fcsmaine.org for more information.

Freeport Community Services Friday Community Lunch, noon at Freeport Community Center, 53 Depot St. Free. Contact Sarah Lundin at 865-3985 ext. 205 or [email protected] for more information.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, find organic products and farms at mofga.org/find-organic.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, is offering to-go lunches and pre-packed boxes outside the eastern entrance and the food pantry. Visit mchpp.org/covid/ for details or call 725-2716.

Donations Needed

Ongoing

All Saints Parish in Brunswick, donations of toilet paper, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, cleaning supplies, Lysol sprays and cleaners, tissues and liquid hand soaps needed. Call 725-2624 for an appointment to drop off donations at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick.

American Red Cross Local Blood Drives, in greater need due to pandemic. Sanitation and social distancing guidelines followed. Go to redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive to schedule a donation time. Pre-registration encouraged.

Bottle Drive, Falmouth Transfer Station, Bucknam Road, benefits projects supported by the Falmouth Lions Club. See e-clubhouse.org/sites/falmouthme/projects.php.

Deering Center Community Church Food Bank, items needed include juices, pasta sauce, cereals, peanut butter, jelly, tuna fish and eggs, which can be left inside the entrance door at 15 Alba St., Portland, Tuesdays through Fridays or on the stairs to the entrance. Anyone that needs food can email [email protected] or leave a message at 773-2423.

Independence Association in Brunswick, a nonprofit supporting residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, houses clients with health vulnerabilities and is preparing in case anyone develops COVID-19 symptoms. A list for needed items has been posted on amazon.com.

Falmouth Food Pantry, donations can be made via check made out to the Falmouth Food Pantry and mailed to 279 Middle Road, Falmouth, ME 04105 or PayPal at paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/1807575.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Portland, donations sought at app.etapestry.com/hosted/HabitatforHumanityofGreate_1/OnlineDonation.html.

Maine Farmland Trust and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association accepting donations at 78270.blackbaudhosting.com/78270/Operations.

Maine Jewish Museum seeks donations to complete restorations following a fire and for needed improvements, see mainejewishmuseum.org/donate.

Maine Music Alliance taking donations to help save Portland music venues. mainemusicalliance.org.

Mid Coast Hospital Annual Giving Campaign, all donations go to the nonprofit hospital’s operating budget, helping to invest in advanced technology, trainings and expert staff. Visit midcoasthealth.com/giving/ for more information and to donate.

Portland House of Music GoFundMe campaign accepting contributions to go toward rent, insurance and utilities due to the pandemic, gf.me/u/yvcccw.

Seek Elderly Alone – Renew Courage and Hope programs need toilet paper, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, cleaning supplies, tissues and liquid hand soaps. To donate call 725-2624 for a pickup/drop-off date at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick.

Yarmouth Community Food Pantry needs pasta sauce, beans, peanut butter and jelly, cereal, canned vegetables and canned fruit. Donations can be placed at the rear of the First Parish Church, 116 Main St., in the basket by the Food Pantry door.

Health

Ongoing

COVID-19 Food Safety Information, University of Maine Cooperative Extension links to fact sheets, guidelines and videos about proper disinfection techniques, food purchasing and storage, recipes using pantry staples, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-safety.

“Cultivating Mindfulness in Turbulent Times,” with Anne Gosling, 3 p.m. Fridays, presented by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. Visit thomasmemoriallibrary.org/events/ for more information and to register.

Dempsey Center, virtual health and wellness workshops such as yoga, acupressure, massage and meditation. dempseycenter.org/programming.

People Plus in Brunswick, free exercise videos online at peopleplusmaine.org/article/people-plus-free-exercise-videos, plus live Zoom classes and outdoor classes at peopleplusmaine.org/calendar.

YMCA, free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org/.

Kids

Family Nature and Story Walk at Chandler Brook Preserve, 10 a.m. Jan. 3, 17 and 31. Free, registration required at princememorial.org/home/programs/children-teens/.

Tuesday 12/22

Tuesday Traps: Digital Escape Room, via Curtis Memorial Library. Meant for a teen audience, discretion advised for younger patrons. Follow the link at curtislibrary.libcal.com/event/7308321?hs=a.

Ongoing

Brunswick High School Better Together Book Club, 10-11 a.m. third Thursday of the month. Visit curtislibrary.com for details.

Merrill Memorial Library’s Mrs. O’Connor read aloud, 4 p.m. every week day on Facebook Live and Instagram.

Miss Mary Story Time, 10:15 a.m. Fridays, pictures books Mondays and Wednesdays, on Merrill Memorial Library’s Facebook Live.

Monday Minis Story Time, 10:30 a.m. every Monday on South Portland Public Library’s Facebook Page.

OUT Maine hosts a different virtual activity Monday-Friday. All programs are free, but advance registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth-programs.

Peaks Island Children’s Zoom Book Group, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. For grades 3-6. Contact [email protected] for details on how to join.

Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department is sharing stories nightly at 7 p.m. with young readers at facebook.com/PortlandMainePRF. Also included on Facebook and Instagram are games, songs, links, videos, outdoor places to visit, craft ideas and more.

Portland Stage Play Me a Story Education Program, 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings on Facebook Live. Gives kids ages 4-10 the experience of theater as professionals perform children’s stories and offer acting workshops. Free.

Saturday Stories, 2 p.m. every Saturday on South Portland Public Library’s Facebook page. Geared to ages 3-5.

Sunday Starlight Stories, 6:30 p.m. every Sunday on South Portland Public Library’s Facebook page. All ages.

Teen Read Aloud Live, 3 p.m. Thursdays, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. “Carry On” by Rainbow Rowell via instagram.com/tmlteen/.

Teen Virtual Book Club, 3:30 p.m., hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. For more information email Melissa at [email protected]

Thomas Memorial Library is offering virtual programs. Visit thomasmemoriallibrary.org for calendar updates and links to livestreams.

Tween Library Club, 4 p.m. Thursdays, virtually hosted by Patten Free Library in Bath. Register for events by emailing [email protected] patten.lib.me.us/event/tween-library-club/.

Libraries

Chebeague Island Library, Wi-Fi accessible from the parking lot. Curbside and delivery service now available, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Book drop is open. Check cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary for reopening details.

Cundy’s Harbor Library, curbside service for pre-order available. Wi-Fi accessible outside the Harpswell building. Free library available at Community Hall. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Curtis Memorial Library open for curbside pickup only, seven days a week. Go online for details. Visit curtislibrary.com/cloudlibrary-ebooks-audiobooks/ for cloudLibrary instructions. Similarly, Flipster can be used to access digital magazines at curtislibrary.com/flipster-downloadable-magazines/.

Falmouth Memorial Library now open. “Library Takeout” also available by emailing [email protected] CloudLibrary and Digital Maine Library available. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Freeport Community Library has reopened with restrictions. Curbside pickup available 12-4 p.m. Friday. Visit freeportlibrary.com/opening/ for details. Virtual library with links to eBooks, audiobooks, YouTube videos and more.

Merrill Memorial Library, now open to the public with limited hours and occupancy. Curbside pickup available. Free access for Yarmouth residents to the virtual library TumbleBooks at yarmouthlibrary.org. Digital Maine Library and cloudLibrary also available.

Patten Free Library in Bath has gone back to curbside pickup online. For details call 443-5141 or go online. Access to cloudLibrary, the New York Times, TumbleBooks and more. patten.lib.me.us/eLibrary/.

Portland Public Library, reserve and pick up books using PPL To Go at portlandlibrary.com/togo/. Book return boxes open. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit portlandlibrary.com/highlight/cloudlibrary/ for instructions. Visit the library’s Facebook page for information about virtual activities.

Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland, now open with limited services. Go online for details. Curbside service available. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit princememorial.org/cloudlibraryinstructions/.

Scarborough Public Library has reopened for limited browsing. Go online for details. Curbside pickup and computer use available by appointment. Digital services including cloudLibrary, TumbleBooks, Flipster and Kanopy, are available at scarboroughlibrary.org. Book return open.

South Portland Public Library, requests and curbside pickup by appointment. Book drops are open. Access to the Digital Maine Library available. Visit southportlandlibrary.com for details.

Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, curbside pickup and Library to Go available. CloudLibrary and TumbleBooks are accessible to check out eBooks. Kanopy streaming service and Digital Maine Library accessible at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Topsham Public Library has reopened, new winter hours have begun. Visit topshamlibrary.org/we-are-open/ for details. Wi-Fi accessible outside the building. Visit topshamlibrary.org/stay-at-home-mega-list/ for a list of resources to eBooks, online courses, cloudLibrary and more.

Parks and Nature

Ongoing

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport, open barn time 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. See full calendar at wolfesneck.org/calendar/.

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. Buildings are closed. No pets. Virtual bird watching with nest and feeder cams at maineaudubon.org/news/connections-nest-and-feeder-cams/. Check maineaudubon.org for more events.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine, maps to explore the state, nrcm.org.

Support

Ongoing

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, to register see communityresourcefinder.org. Helpline at 800-272-3900 available for around-the-clock care and support.

Clapping for Workers at hospitals, nursing homes nightly Deering Center neighborhood event in Portland at 7 p.m. Participants social distance on doorsteps and sidewalks and clap to say thank you. See Deering Center Neighborhood Association Facebook page for details.

Deering Center Neighborhood: Step Outside Your Doorstep and Sing with Your Neighbors, every Saturday at 9 a.m. in Portland.

Dempsey Center, virtual support and resources at dempseycenter.org/virtual-services-resources and dempseycenter.org/programming/program-calendar/.

Freeport Community Services Thrift Shop is taking requests via phone and email for emergency clothing and household items. Contact Sarah Lundin at 865-3985 ext. 205 or [email protected] Visit fcsmaine.org/covid-19-update/ for more information.

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line, leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org.

Maine Farmland Trust and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association are introducing new Maine Farm Emergency Grants of up to $2,000 to assist farmers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Details can be found at mainefarmlandtrust.org and mofga.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) Teen Text Support Line, a new mental health program for youth 14-20, text 207-515-8398, noon to 10 p.m. daily.

OUT Maine, a nonprofit that serves LGBTQ+ youth throughout the state, is connecting staff with at-risk youth through the phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine, free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org.

Sweetser’s myStrength, online exercises to cope with daily challenges visit sweetser.org for titles such as Staying Connected While Social Distancing, Managing Time at Home with the Kids, Parenting in Challenging Times, and Changing Plans and Handling Disappointment.

The Yellow Tulip Project, support and community for those with mental illness, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Volunteer

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to support relief efforts. Review the most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at [email protected] or 800-464-6692. Other ways to help include monetary and blood/platelet donations.

Workshops/Talks

Tuesday 12/22

Maine Wildlife Series: That’s So Betram the Raven, 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Visit thomasmemoriallibrary.org/maine-wildlife-series/ for more information and to register.

Ongoing

Daily Fika, 10 a.m. Monday-Friday, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/fika/.

Democracy Café, 7-8 p.m. second Tuesday of the month, virtually during COVID-19. Visit thomasmemoriallibrary.org to register.

Greater Portland Landmarks, content about historic people and places at portlandlandmarks.org.

History Room Live, 4-5 p.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by Patten Free Library in Bath. Go to patten.lib.me.us/events/ to register.

Institute for Family-Owned Business online webinars, preregistration required at fambusiness.org.

Interviews with the Irish in Maine, hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center, youtube.com.

Let’s Talk America, 6 p.m. first Thursday of the month via Zoom through Scarborough Public Library. Forum about local and global issues, contact Sam Kelley, at 650-1814 or scarboroughlibrary.org/adults/events/series/lets-talk-america.

Online Library Knitting Group, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Email [email protected] for access.

Parent Chats, 7 p.m. Mondays via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, more at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/parent-chats/.

Reel Talk Film Discussion Group, 1 p.m. every third Tuesday via Zoom. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/reel-talk-film-discussion-group/.

Songwriting Workshop, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, first Tuesday of the month, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

“The Day that Changed Everything” podcast, every other Monday, hosted by Mainebiz. Found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music. Free.

Virtual Craft Meetup, 5 p.m. via Zoom Mondays, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email Sarah at [email protected] to receive an email with login details in advance.

