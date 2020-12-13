While I tend to agree with Bill Nemitz and appreciate his perspectives on Maine happenings, his column on the distress call hoax in Spruce Head (Dec. 6) starts irresponsibly. The editor’s headline, “Fake ‘mayday’ call was the work of a sick mind,” and Bill’s first line, “It’s clear he has mental health problems,” were harmful displays of armchair psychoanalysis that exacerbate stigma.

We especially cannot afford such increased stigma now, as a pandemic increases mental distress for many in our community.

It is unhelpful to assume that someone is “mentally ill.” Diagnosis is the job of health care professionals. Attributing criminal behavior to those living with mental illness also perpetuates the stigma of mental illness and unwellness.

I grew up lobstering out of Spruce Head myself. My two brothers still do. Our family instilled in us the deepest deference for the Coast Guard and our marine safety system. Like many, I was shaken by the distress call. I immediately called my brother to confirm my family’s safety. I was relieved but infuriated when I learned the call was a hoax.

I also have health conditions that some may deem mental illness: inherited anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder from a challenging childhood. There are many reasons why someone may send a hoax call. Most of those reasons have nothing to do with mental well-being.

Bill, I’m grateful for your strong condemnation of this disturbing hoax, and I hope your future writing will treat mental health with greater respect and understanding.

Hayli Hu Kinney

Scarborough

