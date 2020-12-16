Westbrook and South Portland first responders on Wednesday recovered the body of a 27-year-old Westbrook man who died by apparent suicide at the Black Bridge on Brown Street, police said.

The man’s family has been notified but police will not release the name of the victim, police said. The man’s body was reported by witnesses at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

His death is not considered suspicious and is being investigated as an unattended death, said Westbrook police Captain Steve Goldberg, in a statement.

Police said they have seen an increase in mental health emergencies over the last couple of weeks, and urged people reach out for assistance.

“We want to remind people that even during these times there is help available,” Goldberg wrote. “We are available 24/7 to help get you to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.”

The Maine Crisis Line (1-888-568-1112) and the state’s intentional warm line for less urgent needs (1-866-771-9276) are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: