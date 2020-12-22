A fire caused extensive damage to a two-story home at 7 Bond Brook Drive in Scarborough on Tuesday evening.

The fire, which was reported around 4:45 p.m., forced police to shut down Broadturn Road at its intersection with Holmes Road for several hours. Several neighboring towns responded to the fire.

Scarborough Fire Chief Michael Thurlow told News Center Maine (WCSH-TV) that the fire, which caused damage to the first and second floors, may have started in the basement. No one was home when the fire started.

