SCARBOROUGH

Scarborough student receives scholarship for families impacted by cancer

Kristen Caldwell of Scarborough has been selected as a recipient of Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Sibling Scholarship.

She is among 42 other students nationwide to be recognized for the impact childhood cancer had on them as either a survivor or sibling. Each has received a $5,000 renewable scholarship to help with financial support to attend college.

Caldwell was impacted by her sister’s diagnosis of stage four ovarian cancer in 2016. During that time, Caldwell became interested in politics, ultimately combining her passion for political science and her commitment to finding a cure for cancer. Now a political science major at George Washington University, Caldwell is determined to change laws to make health care and cancer treatments more affordable for those impacted by cancer.

The scholarship program was developed to alleviate the financial strain on families that often results from expensive cancer treatments by helping to fund school tuition and fees.

Applications for the 2021 scholarship program are open through Feb. 1, 2021. Selection results are expected by May 2021.

To learn more and apply, go to learnmore.scholarsapply.org/nmsurvivors.

ALFRED

Construction workers’ union gives $3,000 to State Trooper Foundation

Powered by the voluntary contributions of its over 5,200 working men and women across New England, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4 Charitable Foundation, Inc. and Social Action Committee recently presented a $3,000 donation to the Maine State Troopers Foundation.

Represented by IUOE Local 4’s business manager William D. McLaughlin and business agent Robert Burr, what has become a yearly gift to the Troopers Foundation has taken on a special meaning in 2020 since the June death of former Maine State House Speaker John Richardson, a friend and supporter of both organizations.

This year’s contribution was made in memory of the late Richardson.

Founded in 1994, the Maine State Trooper Foundation supports programming throughout Maine and has dedicated efforts in support of critical programs related to: social services, substance use disorder, humanitarian aid, victims of violence and economic adversity and promising the wellbeing of children and families. For more information, visit mainestatetroopersfoundation.org.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Library transitions to curbside, online services

As COVID-19 cases climb locally, the Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library will solely be observing curbside and online services through 2020.

To place book or movie orders, call 967-2778 or email [email protected] Some home deliveries also are available for those who are unable to drive.

The library will be closed for holiday observation from Wednesday through Jan. 2, though staff will be available online from Monday-Wednesday to answer questions, do renewals and requests for curbside pickup.

For more details, go to graveslibrary.org or call 967-2778.

Church donates $1,000, 605 pounds of food to local pantry

York County Shelter Food Pantry received a $1,000 check and 605 pounds of food from First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport on Dec. 14.

The funds were raised during the church’s recent food drive.

WELLS

Local restaurant gives more than $10,000 to food bank

Congdon’s Family Restaurant & Bakery has donated more than $10,000 to the Good Shepherd Food Bank to feed hungry Maine families.

The proceeds were raised during a Dec. 16 “Stewfest” drive-thru soup fundraiser at the restaurant. The event followed a successful “Chowderfest” fundraiser in May that raised more than $30,000 for Good Shepherd. In both fundraisers, Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation and area Masonic Lodges contributed a significant portion of the funds and assisted in the drive-thru distribution.

Guests also shattered previous records with the contribution to Congdon’s “Giving Tree,” which collected hundreds of toys, baby clothes and diapers. Those items were donated to Maine WIC and Alpha PRC in Sanford to distribute to area families in need during the holidays.

Gary Leech, owner of Congdon’s, estimated they received 10 times as many items as previous years.

“We just loaded up a 16-passenger van for WIC and have another big delivery going to Alpha PRC,” Leech said. “Our guests are just awesome – we asked for their help, and they stepped up in a huge way. The Masons, too. Throughout the pandemic, we were continually amazed at the generosity of our community.”

During last week’s Stewfest, dozens of bags of canned and dry food items were collected and distributed to Maine food pantries. Also, more than 100 cups of stew and 250 doughnuts was brought to Preble Street Resource Center in Portland.

CAMDEN

Rotary’s raffle raises more than $6,000 for local organizations

West Bay Rotary has raised more than $6,000 to benefit the Camden Area Christian Food Pantry, One Less Worry and the Shields Mission Project through the sale of Lucky’s Christmas Vacation raffle tickets for a chance to win seven nights at the Vanderbilt Beach Resort in Naples, Fla.

The winning ticket was purchased by Camden Rotarian Leni Gronros.

BATH

Midcoast Youth Center donations to cover new kitchen, staffing

Midcoast Youth Center met its goal of raising $15,000 through the matching grant of a generous local supporter. The “15to30” Campaign kicked off in October and thus far has reached more than $30,000 in donations, making the larger total around $45,000.

The center’s executive director Jamie Dorr said the funds would help cover the costs of a new teaching kitchen and critical staffing at the facility.

Many items for the kitchen — where students are taught the basics of cooking and nutrition – have been donated, such as cabinets, countertops, a wall oven and dishwasher. Kennebec Builders donated the cost of building and the funds raised will cover additional equipment, plumbing and safety work. Future plans call for a laundry set-up for the Merrymeeting Project’s homeless youth.

Current programs at MYC include remote learning support, assistance to youth living in unstable living situations and support for mental health advocacy and substance issues.

Donations are still being accepted at midcoastyouth.org.

BIDDEFORD

Heart of Biddeford’s board president steps down

Heart of Biddeford’s board president Amy Grohman is stepping down from her role to devote more time to other board and civic roles. Fellow HOB board member Denise Desrochers will replace Grohman as president.

Grohman began volunteering with Heart of Biddeford in 2011 and chaired its Organization Committee from 2012 to 2014. During her tenure as president, she helped to grow and diversify the board and programs such as River Jam, while strengthening ties between the nonprofit organization, city administration and other local groups.

“My decision to step down as president was based on a desire to devote more time to some of my other board and civic roles and is driven by my firm belief that change is healthy for any organization,” said Grohman, who works at Portland-based Tilson as a project administrator. “Heart of Biddeford has a wealth of talented, committed people engaged on many levels and is in a strong position for further success.”

Desrochers, an Exchange Foundations senior coordinator at Council on International Educational Exchange, became involved with Heart of Biddeford as a Design Committee member in 2015 and joined the board in 2019. She will be joined by Biddeford native Joe McKenney, board vice president, who began volunteering with HOB in 2008. He has served as Promotions Committee chair and, since 2012, on the board.

Friends of Clifford Park receives $10,000 grant from Woodard & Curran Foundation

Friends of Clifford Park is one of 10 nonprofits across the country to receive a $10,000 Giving While Living grant from the Woodard & Curran Foundation. The all-volunteer group, which operates under the fiscal sponsorship of Heart of Biddeford, maintains and promotes recreational activities in the 140-acre park just a mile from the city’s bustling downtown.

To mark the Foundation’s 10th anniversary, employees of Woodard & Curran, Inc. were asked to nominate nonprofit organizations across the country that work to protect valuable water and environment resources. Emma Bouthillette, Woodard & Curran content marketing specialist and a Biddeford native, chose Friends of Clifford Park to vie for one of the grants. Employees nominated nearly 30 organizations and voted to identify the top 10 to be awarded a total of $100,000 in grant funds.

“This year has taught us just how valuable outdoor recreation is,” Emma said. “Living across the street from the park for nine years gave me the chance to explore the trails and witness how widely used the various amenities are – from the tennis and basketball courts to the playground and skatepark. I also got to see firsthand the hard work Friends of Clifford Park does to maintain this expansive property for all to enjoy. I know this grant will make a huge difference in preserving the natural asset so close to Biddeford’s downtown.”

The award comes on the heels of a land swap and property gift proposal approved by the Biddeford City Council that will add about 100 acres to the park. This would include transferring 4.2 acres of land in the park to Mike Eon, of E&R Development Corp., in exchange for 60 acres of abutting land he owns and a gift of 42 acres of additional abutting land from Gervais Dube.

In 1985, the Clifford Family gifted approximately 86 acres of undeveloped land to the city, requesting to preserve the open space in the family’s name. The public park sits between Pool, Granite and West streets and Parkside Drive. Friends of Clifford Park was formed in 2014, under Heart of Biddeford’s Adopt-a-Park program, to continue to care for the land, including maintenance of 22-miles of trails, annual cleanup days, perennial gardens, a story walk for children and other community events.

COLUMBIA FALLS

Wreaths Across America honors 1.7 million veterans

National Wreaths Across America Day honored 1.7 million veterans’ on Dec. 19 at 2,557 participating cemeteries across the country.

Dedicated Americans, in every state, remembered the nation’s heroes by placing a balsam wreath on their headstone while saying each name out loud.

“The 2020 theme for Wreaths Across America has been ‘Be an American worth fighting for,’ and this year I have been blessed to see my fair share,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “The determination of the American people and their commitment to the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach made it possible for us to move forward this year, safely. We are humbled and forever grateful for the outpouring of support from all across the country.”

For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

SANFORD

Chamber awards Sanford graduate $1,000 educational scholarship

The Sanford-Springvale Chamber of Commerce recently presented a $1,000 educational scholarship to Hannah O’Neil, who is a 2020 graduate of the Academy of Business at Sanford Regional Technical Center.

O’Neil is now studying business administration at Husson College.

SACO

Heather Steward named Distinguished Young Pharmacist of the Year

Heather A. Stewart, PharmD, was named the 2020 Distinguished Young Pharmacist of the Year in Maine at the recent meeting of the Maine Pharmacy Association.

Stewart, a Walgreens employee for over six years, is a 2014 graduate of the University of New England School of Pharmacy, with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

The award is presented annually to a pharmacist in each state for individual excellence and outstanding contributions in state pharmacy association activities, community affairs and in professional practice.

BRUNSWICK

Winners named in annual downtown window decorating contest

The Brunswick Downtown Association has announced the winners of its Downtown Holiday Window Decorating Contest, this year themed “Lights of Hope.”

Nineteen businesses competed for top honors and cash prizes. The top three winners included: The Great Impasta, that won the “People’s Choice Award”; Grampa’s Garden won for “Best Interpretation of the Theme”; and Lemongrass Vietnamese Restaurant won the “Most Creative use of Product or Merchandise.”

