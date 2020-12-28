Some Mainers collecting federal unemployment checks could have their benefits delayed by a week or more as the state labor department works to implement reauthorized jobless benefits under the new federal coronavirus relief act.

People who are enrolled in federal jobless relief programs should continue filing weekly certifications so they can receive payments as soon as the program extensions are implemented, the Maine Department of Labor said in guidance issued Monday. Benefits are being extended by up to 11 weeks and will be paid retroactively to either this coming Saturday or Jan. 9, according to the effective date of the relief act, a department spokeswoman said.

President Trump signed a $900 billion bipartisan relief bill Sunday, after delaying for days because he opposed part of the federal spending and COVID-19 aid program.

The bill finalized after Saturday’s expiration of federal pandemic unemployment benefits, which means there will be a brief delay before they can restart, the state labor department said.

Under the new law, two federal jobless benefit programs will be extended through March, unemployed residents will receive a $300 supplemental weekly payment, and the maximum duration of some benefits will be extended.

States have to receive guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor before they can implement the program fully, the state said.

“This interruption in the programs will cause at least a one-week delay in people receiving their federal benefits,” said Maine Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman in a statement. “However, we are relieved that the bipartisan COVID relief package has been signed by the President. Unemployment benefits are a lifeline for thousands of Maine people right now. Maine Department of Labor will work as quickly as possible to ensure people can continue to provide the basic necessities for themselves and their families.”

The relief bill extends two federal programs that expanded eligibility for unemployment insurance to millions of Americans this spring.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, available to those such as contractors, self-employed businesspeople and others that do not ordinarily qualify for state jobless benefits, will be extended another 11 weeks to 50 weeks total.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which extends benefits for workers who have exhausted state and federal aid, will provide another 11 weeks of benefits, to 24 weeks total. People can collect benefits through the programs until early April.

About 30,500 continuing claims were made in Maine under the two programs in the third week of December, two-thirds of all continuing claims filed in the state.

Anyone enrolled in federal or state unemployment aid programs also will receive an extra $300 a week until March 13.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: