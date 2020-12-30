GORHAM – John S. Fisher, 90, of New Portland Rd., Gorham, formerly of Sebago, died Saturday Dec. 26, 2020.

Born in Wichita, Kan., he was a son of Perley J. and Clara (Smith) Fisher. He is the brother of the late Raymond Fisher of Azle Texas.

John received his bachelor’s degree from Wichita State University then his Master of Arts in Physics in 1954 from Kansas University.

He served in the United States Army from 1954-1956 based in Hanford Wash. Following his discharge from the Army, he married Lynda A. Brow.

In 1957, he began his career with Bell Laboratories as an electrical engineer and then retired in 1985. Since retirement his happiest moments were spent in Standish and fishing on Sebago Lake.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Lynda A. (Brow) Fisher; his four children, Robert Fisher of Bristol, Conn., Andrea Marshall and her husband Jonathan of Montclair, N.J., Christopher Fisher and his wife Cynthia of Maynard, Mass., and Paul Fisher of Brighton, Mich. He has three grandchildren, Suzanna, Natalie and Drew Marshall. He has two great-grandchildren and extended family in Maine and across the country.

John will be interred at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springdale.

To share memories or to offer online condolences to the Fisher family please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a gift to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

