The Good Table, a popular Cape Elizabeth restaurant at 527 Ocean House Road, has temporarily closed after an employee was exposed to the coronavirus.

Owner Lisa Kostopoulos sent an email to her customers explaining that she found out Wednesday the spouse of an employee had tested positive for the virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution for our co-workers and customers, we are choosing to close our doors until all staff members can be tested and show a negative result,” she wrote. “We feel lucky to have continued on safely for this long. We are assured that our safe practices and air purifier has and will continue to keep us all well.”

Kostopoulos said she would reopen restaurant “when the time is right.”

