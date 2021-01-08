Making It Work is a live, interactive online series that brings together business leaders who are finding new ways to retain and generate revenue.

Payroll is often the biggest expense of many business operations. So what’s been the impact of five years of sustained increases to the state’s minimum wage on small businesses and nonprofits? What was $7.50 per hour in 2016 is now $12.15 statewide, and for Portland businesses, an $18 per hour hazard pay wage is in dispute. How do small businesses and nonprofits recruit and retain workers in such an environment? What regulatory changes would they like to see?

On the panel:

Peter Kowalski, recently retired executive director of John F. Murphy Homes, a provider of services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Suzanne A. Foley-Ferguson, owner of Beal’s Famous Old Fashioned Ice Cream

Discussion will be moderated by Business Projects Editor Carol Coultas.

