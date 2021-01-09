Sen. Susan Collins, with six more years in office, still cannot mention the name of Donald Trump – I repeat: “Donald Trump” – I repeat: “Donald Trump” – after he incited an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Capitol. We are all stunned by the anarchy that he promoted just before rioters descended on the Capitol, broke windows to get in, ransacked the chambers and offices and threw a ruined democracy in our faces. Democracy, Susan. Democracy, Susan.
He has only 11 days left in office, and she’s still afraid of him. Presuming he’s gone on Jan. 20, she will still be afraid of him because, unless he’s sent to a gilded room in the Kremlin, he will still be able to say nasty things about her. And nobody, nobody says nasty things about our Susan.
She will still be dissing the voters who elected her: no town halls, canned responses to letters, smiling as if she’s still the queen of the hop. She is not capable of changing. We’re stuck with her.
Donna Halvorsen
South Portland
