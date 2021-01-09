In response to a letter by George Lawson, printed on Jan. 5:

I’m wondering if the Portland Press Herald is now in the conspiracy theory business.

His letter spouts unproven “facts” that are easily debunked by a quick search on Google.

There was no evidence of defective or hacked voting machines and this election was pronounced fair and accurate, time after time, by court after court. Even the Supreme Court twice refused to listen to this false claim.

His source, Sharyl Attkisson, has spouted unproven anti-vaccination conspiracy theories for at least a decade, yet the author calls her “honest and independent.” Hardly! She was also an early and loud advocate for the now-debunked use of the dangerous drug hydroxychloroquine.

I do agree with Lawson, however, that the media should be publishing more detailed descriptions refuting the crazy claims and lies out there. But publishing this letter without a fact check or disclaimer is simply amplifying a false narrative.

I’m all for listening to others’ opinions, though reading it here makes it seem like a legitimate concern. It isn’t – Joe Biden won.

Our elections and democracy are currently under attack and we need truth and clarity, not claims and theories.

You can do better, Portland Press Herald!

Elizabeth Kellett

Walpole

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: