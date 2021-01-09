In response to a letter by George Lawson, printed on Jan. 5:
I’m wondering if the Portland Press Herald is now in the conspiracy theory business.
His letter spouts unproven “facts” that are easily debunked by a quick search on Google.
There was no evidence of defective or hacked voting machines and this election was pronounced fair and accurate, time after time, by court after court. Even the Supreme Court twice refused to listen to this false claim.
His source, Sharyl Attkisson, has spouted unproven anti-vaccination conspiracy theories for at least a decade, yet the author calls her “honest and independent.” Hardly! She was also an early and loud advocate for the now-debunked use of the dangerous drug hydroxychloroquine.
I do agree with Lawson, however, that the media should be publishing more detailed descriptions refuting the crazy claims and lies out there. But publishing this letter without a fact check or disclaimer is simply amplifying a false narrative.
I’m all for listening to others’ opinions, though reading it here makes it seem like a legitimate concern. It isn’t – Joe Biden won.
Our elections and democracy are currently under attack and we need truth and clarity, not claims and theories.
You can do better, Portland Press Herald!
Elizabeth Kellett
Walpole
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
State income tax issue looms over pandemic relief loan recipients
-
Local & State
Maine has no immediate plans to issue proof of COVID-19 vaccination
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Impeach Trump for his attempted coup
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Answers to writer’s election questions are out there
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Publishing debunked claims gives them unearned credence
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.