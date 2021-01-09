President Trump must not be permitted to finish out his presidency. His incessant lies about winning an election he decidedly lost have resulted in mob violence at the Capitol, disrupting the counting of electoral votes. His unrelenting efforts to invalidate the election, combined with his incitement of supporters to riot, amount to a slow-motion coup d’etat.

Our national response to these crimes should be the president’s immediate impeachment, conviction and removal from office. It’s time for the appeasement of Donald Trump to stop, and time for Congress to get rid of this menace.

Wells Lyons

Brunswick

