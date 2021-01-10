PORTLAND – Kathleen M. Meehan, 94, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at the St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence, following a long illness.

Kathleen was born in Portland on May 12, 1926, the daughter of the late Patrick J. and Evelyn (Dallaire) Wallace.

In 1947 she married the love of her life, William J. Meehan at St. Dominic’s Church in Portland. They made their home and raised their family on Thomas St. in Portland.

Kay was a devout Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Dominic’s Church until its closing in 1997, when she became a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in South Portland. She was active in the St. Dominic’s Mothers Club and would help with school activities as often as possible. Kathleen also participated in many church groups, including choir and women’s sodality, and she volunteered for a variety of fund raisers and social activities, such as church suppers. She especially loved her daily quiet time praying the rosary.

In her spare time Kay loved to knit, her beautiful sweaters were admired by friends and family. In her time at St. Joseph’s, Kay enjoyed the many new friends she made and particularly liked to participate in musical activities, including Christmas caroling. She would often be found greeting visitors at the front door or enjoying a good lobster roll!

Above all, Kathleen’s greatest joy came from time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a sweet, impish, loveable, faithful lady, filled with laughter and love for her family and friends.

Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, William J. Meehan; a son, Dennis Meehan; a sister, Dorothy M. Loring, two brothers, John P. and William Wallace; a grandson, Paul Rideout.

She is survived by two daughters, Denise M. Davis of Lyman, and Sheila A. Rideout of Portland, two sons, John P. and his wife, Norma Meehan of Portland, Michael L. and his wife Antoinette Meehan of Cape Elizabeth; one brother, James D. and his wife, Madelyn Wallace of South Portland; six grandchildren, Aaron Davis, Lisa and Julie Rideout, Ryan and Nicholas Meehan, and Allison Pelletier; three great-grandchildren, Ronan Davis, Alana Meehan, and Ayla McCurdy; many nieces and nephews.

Kathleen’s family is most grateful to each member of the staff of St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence for the kind and loving care they provided her over her many years in their care. When asked how she was doing, Kay regularly replied, “I’m fine, they’re awfully good to me here.”

At the family’s request, services will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on Wednesday, January 13 at 11 a.m. To watch the livestream of Kay’s funeral, please visit https://www.facebook.com/conroytullywalker. To view Kay’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those who wish may make contributions in Kay’s memory to:

St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence, Activities Department,

1133 Washington Ave.,

Portland, ME 04103 or

Catholic Charities of Maine,

307 Congress St.,

Portland, ME 04101

