WATERTOWN, Conn. – Ruth A. Mitchell Lord passed away on Dec 19, 2020 in Watertown, Conn. Born in Eastport, Maine in 1923, Ruth was a lifelong resident of Portland and Wells.

Ruth is survived by daughter, Jacqueline L. Boyer-Ostrander (Roger) and son, Charles E. Lord III (Florina), daughter-in-law, Mary J. Lord; her grandchildren, Jennifer L. Fortney (Andy), Margaret (Eric) Lord, Dr. James (Sandy) Lord, George C. Lord III (Kelly), Jonathan and Nate Lord; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Ruth is survived by her brothers, J. Roland (Frances) Mitchell, and Charles (Joanne) Mitchell.

In addition to Ruth’s husband, Charles E. Lord II, to whom she was married over 60 years, Ruth was predeceased by her son, Jonathan E. Lord; her grandson, John T. Boyer, her granddaughter, Abigail C. Lord; her sisters, Helen Moore, Mary Louise Murphy, and Gerry Kendall.

Ruth will be lovingly remembered for her love of family, her smile, her love of opera, the beauty of nature and the ocean, lobster, the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzles, birding, her lifelong quest for knowledge, walking our beach to Little River, and her homes in Portland and at Laudholm Farms in Wells.

Services will be private and take place in Maine this summer. The Murphy Funeral Home, 115 Willow St., Waterbury, Conn. is in charge of arrangements.

Visit http://www.murphyfuneralhomect.com to send an online condolence.

Guest Book