Police say a woman jogging on Church Road in Brunswick was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck head-on by an SUV this morning.

Police learned of the incident at 7 a.m.near the Pleasant Hill Road intersection.

The victim, Jeanine May, 61, Brunswick.

was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Huy Trieu, 46, of Freeport, was driving the SUV, police say. He was not injured. Police say they do not suspect Trieu was impaired while driving, and no arrests have been made.

Police continue to investigate.

This story will be updated.

