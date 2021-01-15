The presidential election in Maine was closer than it should have been. Many think that, but for COVID-19, Donald Trump would have won in a landslide.
In the U.S. and in Maine we have so prioritized the economy over all else that it has allowed us to dismiss or minimize the autocratic behavior and tendencies of the incumbent at the expense of the health and welfare of the greater community. Money rules! It took only 300,000 deaths to make the majority of people realize that the country needs a different president. Now that we see our democratic government imperiled, we must come to our senses and ensure that the values we promote are those that will strengthen and secure the beloved community and, thus, the republic.
Maine chose to return Susan Collins to the U.S. Senate, a politician who had already proven herself to be an embarrassing patsy for our autocrat in chief. We had another, better choice. We might have sent a woman who was twice chosen speaker of the House by the Maine Legislature, Sara Gideon – a woman who had already proven her mettle and her strategic prowess by successfully dealing in the Legislature with our local autocrat, then-Gov. Paul LePage. Will Collins support impeachment? Who knows? Shame on us!
So, yes, the problems we face as a nation are not all located out of state. Let’s acknowledge our responsibilities and get to work to let the healing begin.
Sadhbh Neilan
Portland
