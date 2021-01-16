SCARBOROUGH – Jacqueline V. Donovan, 80, of Scarborough, passed away on Jan. 12, 2021.

Jackie was born on August, 6, 1940, in Portland. She grew up in Gorham and graduated from Gorham High School in 1959. She married and started her family, then began her career as a computer programmer with Sebago Moc in Westbrook.

Jackie loved knitting and creating miniatures. She participated in many groups, including the Scarborough Library Knit Group, First Lutheran Church Senior Saints and Triad with the Scarborough Police Department. She participated on the board of her condo association and loved being part of a knitting group within her condo community.

Jackie was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Ethel Beautte; her first husband and father of her children, Roland Labrecque; and her dear friend and husband, Richard Donovan.

Jackie is survived, and will be missed beyond measure, by her sisters Joyce Kimball and Judy Dubay of Bridgton; her two daughters, Cynthia Frederick and her husband, Scott, of Scarborough and Lori-Anne Dick and her husband, Gary, of Scarborough, her stepchildren, Ricki Donovan and his partner Laura, of Biddeford, Vicki Donovan and her partner, Dwight, of Tennessee, and Jennifer Donovan of South Portland; her grandchildren, Ashley Frederick of Scarborough, Amie Dick of Bath, Alex Frederick and his wife, Maria, of Scarborough, and Rachel Dick of Falmouth; her great-grandson, Brody Frederick of Scarborough; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend and caregiver, Ronaele Marie.

A celebration of Jackie’s life will be held later this year.

Jackie was generous to others in life, and would be grateful for you to do acts of kindness in her memory.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, her family would ask that donations be made to her place of worship, First Lutheran Church of Portland, for assistance to those in need. Gifts can be mailed to

First Lutheran Church, Attn: Pastor’s Discretionary Fund,

132 Auburn St.,

Portland, ME 04103.

Guest Book