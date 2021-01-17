BRUNSWICK — Police have charged 22-year-old Ryan Cooper of Brunswick in connection with a hit and run at Brunswick Executive Airport that happened sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

A man who saw the media reports about the hit and run tipped off police. Police charged Cooper with aggravated criminal mischief, criminal trespass, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating without a license. He is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court on March 16.

