Maine reported 317 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and three additional deaths.

It was the third day in a row with relatively lower case counts, although it’s not clear yet whether the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend contributed to a lag in reporting cases.

But with 317 new cases on Monday following 438 cases on Saturday and 340 on Sunday, the case counts are much lower than the more than 800 per day for three days in a row last week. The seven-day averages have exceeded 500 daily cases since Jan. 6.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, is expected to brief the media at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The schedule for the media briefings is shifting this week to Tuesdays and Thursdays, from Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 33,876 cases of COVID-19, and 514 deaths.

This week, details of expanded vaccination plans are expected to be released, including for those 70 and older, who are being moved higher on the priority list.

The state is in the middle of Phase 1A of the vaccination program, which includes immunizing health care workers, paramedics and staff and residents of nursing homes.

Parts of Phase 1B will start before Phase 1A is finished, according to officials with the Maine CDC.

Phase 1B will include seniors 70 and older, younger adults with high-risk health conditions and frontline essential workers, such as teachers, postal workers and grocery store clerks. Seniors 70 and older are being prioritized, and even though frontline essential workers are in Phase 1B, some of those workers may receive their vaccine later.

Maine has administered 78,084 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, with 66,314 first doses and 11,770 second doses.

