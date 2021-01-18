PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies acquired infielder C.J. Chatham from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for a player to be named or cash.

Chatham hit .298 with 14 home runs and a .739 OPS in 266 minor league games. He batted .302 with two home runs in 20 games in Triple-A in 2019. He also played 90 games for the Portland Sea Dogs in 2019, hitting .297 with three home runs and 36 RBI.

Chatham was selected by the Red Sox in the second round of the 2016 amateur draft.

• Also Monday, the Phillies finalized their $6 million, one-year contract with reliever Archie Bradley.

The deal had been agreed to Thursday, pending a successful physical.

The right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA and six saves in 16 games last season with Arizona and Cincinnati, and he earned $1,518,519 prorated from a $4.1 million salary. Bradley had a career-best 18 saves in 2019.

The 28-year-old Bradley joins a bullpen that was among the worst in Major League Baseball. Philadelphia’s relievers combined for a 7.06 ERA, and the team blew three-run leads eight separate times. The Phillies ended up one win shy of qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2011.

Bradley is 23-25 with a 3.91 ERA and 28 saves in six seasons. He has 425 strikeouts in 412 innings.

