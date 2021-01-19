Maine reported 386 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths on Tuesday, as health care providers begin scheduling immunizations this week for seniors 70 and older.

After a late fall and winter that has seen cases surge in Maine, Tuesday was the fourth day in a row of relatively lower case counts, with each day under 500 new cases. However, it’s possible that Maine may still be experiencing a lag in reporting cases from the holiday weekend, and Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The seven-day average of daily new cases has been more than 500 since early January. Last week, Maine logged three days in a row with 800 or more daily new cases.

Overall, Maine has reported 34,262 cases of COVID-19, and 519 deaths.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

The state is beginning to vaccinate its 70 and older population this week, with a website listing all of the available health care providers in the state offering the immunizations. Clinics are being set up and appointments taken with some of the health care providers, including MaineHealth. MaineHealth, the parent company of Maine Medical Center in Portland with a health care system that covers many parts of the state, has set up a call center number for appointments. To make an appointment, call 877-780-7545.

Last week, Gov. Janet Mills announced the state would be moving those 70 and older and younger adults with high-risk health conditions higher on the priority list to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. So far, more than 79,000 shots have been given in Maine, but the pace of supplies rolling in from the federal government continues to be lower than expected, Shah has said. Without big increases in supply soon, the rate of vaccinations will move slowly, Shah has said.

Maine is simultaneously running Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the vaccination program, with Phase 1A including health care workers, paramedics, staff and residents of nursing homes and police officers. Phase 1B includes those 70 and older, younger adults with high-risk health conditions and frontline essential workers, such as teachers, grocery store clerks and postal workers. Within 1B, some groups will likely be higher priority than others, and the state is currently prioritizing seniors, as they are most vulnerable to dying from COVID-19. Those 70 and older make up 85 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Maine. Later in Phase 1B the state will begin vaccinating those ages 65-69.

