Former Portland real estate developer Michael Liberty, who was convicted in 2016 of campaign finance violations, was among the nearly 150 people granted last-minute pardons by outgoing President Donald Trump.

In announcing the pardon early Wednesday morning, the White House noted that Liberty, 60, who now lives in Florida, “is the father of 7 children and has been involved in numerous philanthrophic efforts.”

Liberty is well known in greater Portland as a developer whose projects included the Chandler Wharf condiminiums on Commerical Street and two large office buildings on Middle Street. His proposal for a large mixed-use project on Long Wharf led to a successful moratorium to ban most non-marine uses on the waterfront.

In addition to development, Liberty had a long history of political contributions. He pled guilty in 2016 to illegally contributing $22,500 to the presidential campaign of Republican Mitt Romney in 2012. The limit for individual donations is $2,500 but Liberty used the names of employees and family members to effectively make nine contributions of $2,500.

Liberty was sentened to four months in jail and fined $100,000 by a federal judge who called his actions, “the quintessential white-collar crime.”

On top of the campaign finance violations, Liberty faces charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that he bilked investors of his payments processing company, Mozido, and pocketed the money instead. His trial has been on hold.

Trump’s final pardons included many allies and political contributors, including Steve Bannon, a former campaign chairman and adviser.

