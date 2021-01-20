Maine is reporting 701 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 11 additional deaths.

The case count on Wednesday was significantly higher than the previous four days, with case counts in the 300s and 400s. However, reporting of cases may have lagged because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 34,963 positive cases of COVID-19, and 530 deaths.

As cases in Maine continue to be much higher than the summer and early fall, the health care system is racing to get the new COVID-19 vaccine into arms. This week, Maine launched a program to start immunizing the nearly 200,000 people in the 70 and older category. But with vaccine supplies limited – Maine so far receives about 18,000 doses per week – there is far more demand than supply.

“The biggest constraint on the system right now continues to be the supply of vaccine,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, during a media briefing on Monday.

Hospital systems have been inundated with calls requesting vaccine appointments, but they have been filling up quickly.

“We’re building the plane as we’re flying it, there is no doubt about it,” said Steven Michaud, president of the Maine Hospital Association. “And we’re getting overwhelmed, which is a sign that it’s not going as well as it should be, to be honest.”

Nevertheless, patients 70 and older are encouraged to keep trying, and as supplies of the vaccine become more plentiful, making appointments should become easier in the coming weeks, Shah said. To find out where to make a vaccine appointment, the governor’s office has set up a website with the information.

The state is also still vaccinating health care workers, paramedics, police officers and staff and residents of nursing homes, while launching the program for those 70 and older.

Also on Tuesday, Shah announced that 4,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine were potentially spoiled in transit to Maine because they got too warm. The doses are transported in containers that are supposed to keep the doses at minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit. Replacement doses are expected to arrive by today, and the U.S. CDC and Moderna officials will test the potentially spoiled doses to see if they are still viable or need to be thrown away.

