BRUNSWICK — Brunswick is holding a special election Saturday at the town office to fill a vacant seat on the town council.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. to voters in District 6. The district encompasses much of downtown, and includes Bowdoin College down Maine Street, to Water Street, Stanwood Street and the swinging bridge.

The only candidate to appear on the ballot is Kate Foye.

The District 6 seat was left vacant in September 2020 after former councilor Toby McGrath stepped down due to an illness in his family. He was elected to the council in November 2019.

Foye, who works for the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development in communications and legislative affairs, also has experience in hospitality, fundraising, political campaigns and community development.

If elected, Foye said previously she believes her experience and expertise will help her guide Brunswick, especially the downtown community, as town officials and business owners work to recover from the ongoing fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I look forward to the challenge of supporting our small businesses as Brunswick continues to navigate the shift from reacting to the challenges of COVID-19 to building a strong economic recovery. Our downtowns and our schools are the heart and soul of the Brunswick community and we face some hard choices as we look ahead,” she said previously.

