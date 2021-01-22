PORTLAND — The National Catholic Risk Retention Group has elected Bishop Robert Deeley as its board chairman.

Since 2019, the bishop has served as the company’s episcopal moderator and as a member of its board of directors. Bishop Deeley’s appointment as chairman is in addition to his duties as the Bishop of the Diocese of Portland.

Incorporated in 1987, National Catholic is a licensed insurance company that operates as a risk retention group in 21 states with authority to write liability insurance in all 50 states.

“National Catholic has offered substantial and significant benefits for its insured shareholders and is guided by a strong call to fiduciary duty as a steward of assets for the Catholic Church,” said Bishop Deeley. “The company is also the originator and provider of VIRTUS, the leading child protection and safe environment program for Catholic organizations in the United States.”

In Maine, over 16,000 Catholic Church employees, volunteers, priests and educators have been trained in the VIRTUS program, which offers education to adults on recognizing the warning signs of risky behavior, the need to communicate concerns about improper behavior, and how to teach children proper boundaries and effective responses to potentially harmful situations.

“National Catholic has assisted the diocese in those efforts, and I am honored to offer any guidance and leadership that I can in ensuring that the success will continue in dioceses across the country,” said the bishop.

Bishop Deeley succeeds the Rev. Jay Haskin of the Diocese of Burlington, Vermont, who has served as chairman since 2006. Fr. Haskin will become chairman emeritus for the company and remain a director and member of the executive committee.

