The Lemont Block Collective, 150 Maine St. in Brunswick, completed its very successful Holiday Pop-up Shop in December and has now opened “Round 2 ” with 12 new vendors. Included are seven creators of food products that got their start at Fork Food Lab in Portland, a shared commercial kitchen and food incubator that provides support for new food businesses.

Evan’s Rockin’ Hot Sauce is one of the Food Lab members represented at The Collective. According to its website, the hot sauce is “your all-day, every day hot sauce” made with Fresno chiles, garlic, many fruits and vegetables and bananas for a bit of sweetness. It contains no added sugar or preservatives and sells for $8 for a 5-ounce bottle.

Delli Bars are made by Ellie Tucker, founder of Joyful Spirit, a healthy, sugar-free granola bits and snack bar food company. Ellie was one of the first members at Fork in 2016 when it opened and still operates her business from there. The bars come in three flavors and contain nuts, dried fruits and honey and retail for $3 each.

More food companies at The Collective include Sea Made Bars, containing cranberries, almonds and kelp; Cape Whoopies whoopie pies; Simmer + Bloom herb-infused cookies; Empanada Club handcrafted empanadas; and La Nef Chocolate Bars from Bath. There are also food accessories like glassware, table linens, cutting boards and pottery.

Round 2 of The Collective will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday until June 15.

Food (and flower) news

Flavors of Freeport has a new look and feel this year. For the month of February, Freeport restaurants, food creators and purveyors will celebrate with special products and menu items that are made or grown locally. There is also a “Freeport Foodie Lotto” – a game card onto which stickers from local businesses can be applied. Turn the card in by March 1 to be entered in a drawing to win $1,000 cash. Details and a printable game card available before Feb. 1 at visitfreeport.com.

Several local farms have floral Community Supported Agriculture shares available now:

• Annandale Farm, Bowdoinham, annandalemaine.com

• Winter Hill Farm, Freeport, winterhillfarm.com

• Broadturn Farm, Scarborough, broadturnfarm.com

• Fiddler’s Knoll Farm, New Gloucester, fiddlersknollfarm.com

Sadly, East of Eden Flower Farm in Bowdoinham will not be offering cut flowers this year.

Wine Wise Events will begin sailing on June 11 on Casco Bay in Portland. Details about the sails and virtual wine dinners at winewiseevents.com.

The Harraseeket Inn, 162 Main St., Freeport, has created a private dining space next to the Broad Arrow Tavern. It is available for up to eight guests who may order from the tavern menu. Special arrangements have been made to ensure good air circulation and sanitation. There is a room rental fee of $75, which may be discounted depending upon food and beverage orders. Reservations and details at 865-9377.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: