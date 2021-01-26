In a syndicated column in the Jan. 23 Press Herald, Bill Lueders, editor of The Progressive magazine, says we should not impeach Donald Trump or employ one of the other constitutional provisions to keep him from ever holding federal office again. Mr. Lueders’ argument is that Trump would never get elected again, so why bother?

Well, I was one of the idiots who laughed when Trump first ran and thought it was a joke. Guess the joke was on me. Even if he couldn’t win another election, what if another Republican president took office and made the usual appointments? How would Mr. Lueders like Donny as attorney general, secretary of state, secretary of defense or ambassador to any country?

Don’t know about Mr. Lueders, but it gives me the shudders.

Bill Holly

Kittery Point

