SOUTH PORTLAND – Louis B. “Louie” Maietta Jr., 64, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

He was born in Portland on Nov. 13, 1956 to Louis B. Sr. and Roberta (Tinsman) Maietta, on his parents wedding anniversary. He attended local schools graduating from South Portland High School in 1975. He married the love of his life, Jane Carmichael on July 31, 1976. Upon graduating from Southern Maine Community College in 1978 with an associates degree in fire science, he was hired by the South Portland Fire Department as the public safety dispatcher/fireman. He was a captain on the Engine 8 call company. He was always involved with the family business, Maietta Construction, during his fire department days and devoted all his time to the company after his career with SPFD.

In 1999 he was elected to the South Portland City Council. After serving as councilman, he was elected in 2002 to the Maine House of Representatives serving South Portland District 7. He was past president of the Maine State Stock Car Association. In the early 2000s, he was a member of the Elementary School Building Committee which was responsible for overseeing the consolidation of the elementary schools in South Portland. He was currently serving on the Civil Service Commission in South Portland at the time of his death.

After surviving prostate cancer, he was asked in 2010 to be a guest speaker along with Olivia Newton-John at the Pink and Blue Fundraiser, held in Orlando, Fla. to promote couples getting screened together for breast and prostate cancer. He is owner of South Portland Redemption and was on site every day until his death. Some of the charities he helped raise money for were the Ronald McDonald House, the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Sam the Bottle Man who raised money for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, just to name a few.

He enjoyed playing on the Maietta Construction softball team as well as spending time at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway supporting his brother and nephew’s race teams. His summers were spent on Thomas Pond at the family camp.

He will always be the reigning Cornhole Champion. He loved vacationing with his family in Florida often going to the Daytona 500. A special place in his heart will always be Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He enjoyed multiple slot tournaments as well as visiting with his good friend Mickey Rosenberg.

He loved going to his grandson, Alex’s hockey and football games. From the time his grandchildren were born that’s when he really started to enjoy life. They were everything to him. He considered all of his daughters and grandchildren’s friends his extended family and his door was always open. He will be dearly missed by close friends, Danny Harkins and Curt and Laura Burrill.

He was predeceased by his parents, Louie and Bobbi; his brother, Gary; his niece, Megan.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jane; three daughters, Angela Sanphy and her husband Mike, Sandra Marks and her husband Matt, Jenna Tremberth and her husband Dave; grandchildren, Alyssa, Hannah, Dylan, Dominic, Alex, Abby, Aidan, and Mila; great-grandchildren, Maezy and Crosby; in-laws, Richard and Peg Carmichael; brother-in-law, John and his wife Kim, brother-in-law, Rob and his wife Gray; sister-in-law, Susan Carmichael; his brothers, Michael and his partner Cathie, Vincent and Charlene, Thomas and Sara, James and Sherry, Robert and Tina, Neil and Kathleen and their families; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank our family and friends for all their love and support.

Visiting hours celebrating Louie’s life will be held on Friday, Jan. 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Services will be private. The service will be live streamed on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m., to view the service go to https://www.facebook.com/conroytullywalker. To view Louie’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those who wish may make contributions in Louie’s memory to:

Maine Cancer Foundation,

170 US-1 #250,

Falmouth, ME 04105 or

South Portland Food Cupboard,

130 Thadeus St.,

South Portland, ME 04106

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous