PORTLAND – Mary Cremonese Earley, 96, formerly of Winthrop Street died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Living Center following a long illness.

Mary was born in Portland on March 29, 1924, the daughter of the late Antonio and Santa (Ciccomancini) Cremonese. She was educated in local schools and attended Portland High School.

On August 4, 1946, Mary married the love of her life, George F. Earley Jr. at St. Peter’s Church in Portland. Together they raised four children.

As a young girl, Mary worked at the State Theatre as an usherette and candy girl. At the beginning of World War II she worked at Burnham and Morrel as a bean baker, J.J. Nissen Bakery, Universal Laundry and later enjoyed babysitting for several of her grandchildren. She was very devoted to her family and loved all the gatherings on weekends and holidays.

Mary was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, George F. Earley Jr. in 1999; two brothers, Joseph R. and David Cremonese.

She is survived by three sons, George F. III and his wife, Katie Earley of Portland, Steven G. and his wife Kathi Earley of Saco, and Anthony J. Earley of Portland, a daughter, Sandra M. and her husband Scott Ouillette of South Portland; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Living Center for the wonderful care and love given to their mother while she was a resident there.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 29 at 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland. Following state mandates, all attendees are required to wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Mary’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those who wish may make contributions in Mary’s memory to:

Greater Portland Boys & Girls Club,

277 Cumberland Ave.,

Portland, ME 04101

