LISBON — Police say they have made an arrest after a 17-year-old male was allegedly assaulted Tuesday night.

Matthew Newton Fortin, 18, of Lisbon was charged with elevated aggravated assault and taken to Androscoggin County Jail shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Police say they were informed of an assault in Lisbon at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, and that the victim was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for his injuries.

Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee declined to release further details.

“I cannot say more about the nature of the assault, other than elevated Aggravated Assault is a very serious Class A crime,” McGee wrote in an email Wednesday morning.

Class A crimes are punishable by up to 30 years incarceration and a $50,000 fine.

