TOPSHAM — Officials have closed Mt. Ararat High School after a COVID-19 outbreak there.

Students, who were doing a mix of in-person and remote learning, will attend classes remotely from home until returning to school Feb. 8.

An outbreak means there are three or more cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period that are epidemiologically linked.

The school will be cleaned during the closure to prevent more infections.

The closure is also affecting athletics and other in-person activities. “There will be no in-person meetings, practices, or contests for extra-curricular groups or athletic teams during the time that the school is closed,” states a message to families from Maine School Administrative District 75.

The high school serves students from Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell and Topsham.

This story will be updated.

