TOPSHAM — Officials have closed Mt. Ararat High School after a COVID-19 outbreak there.
Students, who were doing a mix of in-person and remote learning, will attend classes remotely from home until returning to school Feb. 8.
An outbreak means there are three or more cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period that are epidemiologically linked.
The school will be cleaned during the closure to prevent more infections.
The closure is also affecting athletics and other in-person activities. “There will be no in-person meetings, practices, or contests for extra-curricular groups or athletic teams during the time that the school is closed,” states a message to families from Maine School Administrative District 75.
The high school serves students from Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell and Topsham.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
Community News
-
Lakes Region Weekly
NG selectman says his detractors have ‘malicious’ agenda
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Guest commentary: It’s time to be brave and stop the ‘cancel culture’
-
Nation & World
In GameStop saga unfolding on Wall Street, 2 Goliaths fall
-
American Journal
Gattine selected to lead Democratic State Committee
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.