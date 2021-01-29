Richard Albert Arsenault 1942 – 2021 COLCHESTER, Conn. – Richard Albert Arsenault, 78, of Colchester, Conn., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at Apple Rehab. Born Nov. 20, 1942 in Bath, he was the son of the late Joseph and Louise (Gallagher) Arsenault. He graduated in the class of 1961 from Morse High School in Bath, where he was active in multiple sports, including baseball, cross country and the rifle team. Richard worked at the Bath Iron Works briefly before he and his first wife, Marilynn, moved to the Portland area. He attended Gorham State College, earning his bachelor’s degree, after which they moved to Colchester where Richard taught Industrial Arts at Bacon Academy from 1969 to the late 1970s. While teaching at Bacon Academy, he continued his education and earned his master’s degree from Central Connecticut State University in 1974. His later careers included employment at Pratt and Whitney and then Home Depot, from which he retired in 2004. For several years he volunteered as Scout Master for Troop 13 and was a member of Quaker Hill Rod and Gun Club. Over the years, Richard earned several distinguished marksmanship awards in his favorite hobby of target shooting, achieving a perfect score of 100 on a few occasions. Richard’s knowledge of construction and his unlimited creativity enabled him to design and construct his lovely log cabin in 1989, along with various other woodworking projects. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement in his log cabin in the woods. He and his second wife, Rachel, spent time traveling and relaxing for the remainder of his healthy years. He will be fondly remembered for always bringing light and humor to everyone he met, friends and strangers alike. With childlike spirit and a heart of gold, he spread cheer as though it was his mission. His family will always remember him as a loving, caring person who immensely enjoyed having fun with his grandchildren. They particularly enjoyed his juggling skills and endearing jokes. Richard will be deeply missed by all of his family, including his children, Richard J. Arsenault of Colchester, Conn., Michele Valley of East Hampton, Conn.; and his beloved grandchildren, Nalaeh Valley, Griffin Valley and Alexandra Valley-Woodhall, all of whom brought him great joy. He is also survived by his first wife Marilynn St.Onge, mother of his children; his second wife Rachel Taylor, and her children Stacy Lea and Keri Lea. In addition, he leaves his nephews, Richard Arsenault, Robert Arsenault and Timothy Arsenault along with their respective families; and his sister-in-law, Patricia Arsenault. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Arsenault; and his stepson, Michael Lea. Our family would like to express our gratitude to the wonderful staff at The Atrium at Rocky Hill and Apple Rehab of Colchester, Conn. As he progressed through the stages of dementia, they provided loving care and support during his last few difficult years. A memorial service will be held at a later date when Covid restrictions have been lifted. For online condolences, please visit http://www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a food bank of the donor’s choice

