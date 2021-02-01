‘Mixing it Up’ & ‘Rituals’

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday. Through March 19. Maine Jewish Museum, 276 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

Congrats to the Maine Jewish Museum for reopening after months of post-fire renovations. You can stop in and peruse a pair of new exhibits. “Mixing It Up” features a selection of works in several mediums by 10 artists including Meryl Ruth (teapots), Reid Brechner (ceramic paintings) and Sondra Bogdonoff (weavings). The show will be in the Spiegel Gallery and Fineberg Community Room. You can also head to the third floor where you’ll see “Rituals,” a photography exhibit by Jan Pieter van Voorst van Beest in the newly dedicated Jody S. Sataloff Art and History Pavilion.

Performances in Your Parks

11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). The Rink at Thompson’s Point and other Portland locations, free. portlandovatations.org

Portland will be peppered with four pop-up professional ice dancing performances on Saturday. Ice Dance International is a Maine-based professional ice dancing company and is teaming up with Portland Ovations to present 15-minute shows. So get ready to dress warmly, mask up and be dazzled. The skaters will wow you with a family-friendly piece called “Solstice” that has a commissioned score by Jonathan Garland. “Solstice” will take spectators on a winter wonderland adventure with the kind of magic only ice dancing can invoke. Keep an eye on the Portland Ovations website for the specific locations to be revealed on Saturday.

Super Bowl LV Party

11 a.m. until end of game Sunday. Dock Fore, 336 Fore St., Portland. On Facebook.

This year’s Super Bowl pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. But it’s an all-day affair at Dock Fore in Portland, where TVs will be showing hockey, basketball and finally the big game, during which you can share your love or disdain for current Buccaneer and former Patriot Tom Brady. Dock Fore can safely hold about 30 patrons and will be running beer specials all day. The kitchen will also be open to keep you well fed, with specials including Super Bowl-themed pizzas and shrimp cocktail. They’ll also have a few heaters and seating for up to eight people out on the sidewalk. Go team!

New Ventures Maine’s Virtual Art Show

Through February. Online at librarycamden.org/event/nvme-art-show.

For the month of February, Camden Public Library invites you to a virtual art show where you’ll view creations by five midcoast artists who all attended classes and workshops through New Ventures Maine, the non-profit organization invested in helping Mainers succeed in the changing economy. Specifically, the show was inspired by a class on building confidence that took place last winter, and you’ll see the vibrant, inspired fruits of their labors. The artists are Christina Barstow, Sue Garrett, E.L. (Lisa) Morgan, Jody Solow and Marjorie Strauss. Several of the pieces are available for purchase, and participating artists are donating 20% of proceeds to Camden Public Library. On Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m., there will be a virtual presentation featuring several of the artists, along with New Ventures Maine workforce specialist Melinda Wildes. To request a Zoom link, email [email protected].

