A son, Lawson Avery, was born Jan. 26, 2021, to Michael and Samantha Sherwood at their home in Brunswick.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Uncategorized
Super Bowl notebook: Locust, Javadifar first female coaches to win Super Bowl
-
Sports
Brady, Buccaneers hope to keep core together for another Super Bowl run
-
Times Record
Topsham-Brunswick bridge group to appeal federal ruling
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland Police Beat: Feb. 1-7
-
Business
Daily flights between Portland and Minneapolis/St. Paul to start in May