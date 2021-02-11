BATH — Bath Iron Works has reported 31 new COVID-19 cases since Feb. 1, but a vaccine may be available to shipbuilders as soon as a month from now, said a Mid Coast Hospital doctor.

“I believe in the next month we’ll have an expansion of who will be able to get the vaccine, and I think BIW will be in that group, but I don’t decide that, the state does,” said Dr. Christopher Bowe, chief medical officer at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. “I’m hopeful that the vaccine will have a substantial impact on BIW.”

BIW argues its workers fall into the 1B or 1C vaccination rollout groups with other essential workers, as defined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Bowe said he believes shipbuilders will be included in Maine’s 1B group alongside other manufacturing employees, but the Maine CDC has final say over who will be included in what group.

“BIW is partnering with our local health systems to make the two-part vaccine available to each of us as soon as possible,” the company wrote on its website. “This work is happening with the Maine CDC to ensure that our receipt of the vaccine is aligned with the state’s prioritization for all Maine residents.”

The state began vaccinating people in the 1A category, covering healthcare workers, residents and workers in long-term care facilities and other public safety personnel.

Earlier this month, people ages 70 and older became eligible, as adults with high-risk medical conditions and other frontline workers wait in line, according to the Maine CDC’s website.

Until BIW can get vaccinated, Bowe said it’s imperative for workers to remain masked and do their best to keep their distance from other workers, but that can be challenging in the shipyard.

“In the concept of shipbuilding, you can’t keep people spaced out and bring the products to them like building a car,” said Bowe. “You have something large sitting in one spot and people need to go to it to work on it.”

The shipyard has reported 31 new cases since Feb. 1, according to the company’s website, 24 of whom work in the main shipyard on Washington Street in Bath.

Since March, 274 workers have tested positive across the main shipyard and the company’s Bath and Brunswick facilities. Of those, 178 employees work in the main shipyard, 105 of whom work within the Land Level Transfer Facility and Piers, where ships are assembled and finished.

Within Sagadahoc County, 845 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and one has died as of Thursday, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Feb. 7, 258 residents of Bath tested positive.

Statewide, 42,058 Mainers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 641 have died as of Thursday, the Maine CDC reported.

